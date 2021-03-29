RYNO's top-ranked To the Point Home Services Podcast offers unique insight for 2021 to home service business owners

"We started To the Point Home Services Podcast in January 2020 so we could share our experiences in the home service space and introduce listeners to the industry's elite experts, influencers and innovators," Yano said. "We've had some amazing guests in the first year, and we're addressing the major issues in the trades today, from the ongoing labor shortage to COVID-19. What's important is that we're not just talking. Our guests are giving sales and operational takeaways that can move you and your business forward."

Since launching, To the Point Home Services Podcast has hosted a wide range of guests, including Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of Vayner Media, Ken Goodrich, the CEO of Goettl, Michael E. Gerber, the author of "The E-Myth," former UFC champion Jens Pulver and Bart James, the president and CEO of the Air Conditioning Contractors of America. The podcast consistently ranks highly on Apple's marketing chart, with a peak position of #21 in March.

"Our guests and listeners have made To the Point Home Services Podcast the success it is today," Redman said. "We've had some incredible contributions from the top of the industry, and our followers have been extremely dedicated since day one. We have a ton of great ideas that will help our listeners and the overall industry grow in 2021 and beyond."

RYNO exists to help HVAC, plumbing, electrical and other service contractors grow their business. For more information about RYNO Strategic Solutions, visit http://www.rynoss.com .

About RYNO Strategic Solutions

RYNO Strategic Solutions, LLC is a Phoenix, AZ based company with a satellite office in Charlotte, NC. We are a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in Home Services Internet Marketing, PPC Ad Management, SEO, Social Media Marketing, Web Design & RYNOtrax Call Listening & Reporting to best serve our clients. Our RYNOtrax proprietary reporting and tracking dashboard allows all of our clients to know exactly what leads, new and old, every month they receive from their investment so there is no guessing. We are one of the select few that Google has chosen to be one of their Managed Agencies. For more information, visit http://www.rynoss.com.

