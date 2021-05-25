RYOBI™ 18V ONE+™ Platform Celebrates 25 Years with 225+ Products Sharing the Same Battery

ANDERSON, S.C., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techtronic Industries (TTI) Power Equipment proudly announces that the RYOBI™ 18V ONE+™ Platform is celebrating 25 years of battery compatibility with a new, best-in-class milestone – over 225 products in the 18V ONE+™ system, that all share the same battery. The RYOBI™ 18V ONE+™ system continues to expand with many new cordless solutions, offering users incredible value from the home to the jobsite and everywhere in between. Over the last nine months, over 60 new RYOBI™ power tools and outdoor products have been launched, strengthening the brand's cordless portfolio, with many more new products in development. In late 2020, the new RYOBI™ 18V ONE+™ HP Brushless Series was introduced, greatly enhancing the RYOBI™ 18V ONE+™ platform. This series of over 25 power tools and outdoor products combine high performance brushless motors, advanced technology, and industry leading Lithium-Ion technology. With these advancements, users can harness more power, run-time, and durability allowing them to work faster and more efficiently than ever before. The new RYOBI™ ONE+™ HP Brushless products deliver peak performance and run time in the most ergonomic design packages.

One of the major advantages to the RYOBI™ 18V ONE+™ system is the breadth of line coupled with the quality and value of the products, but also -- just as important -- the battery interface has remained the same for the past 25 years. Since 1996, loyal RYOBI™ ONE+™ customers have had the ability to use new batteries, with the latest lithium-ion technology, in products they previously purchased. This commitment to forward and backward compatibility is highly regarded by RYOBI™ tool users, providing peace of mind that their investments in the past or in the future, are protected. New cordless solutions utilizing lithium-ion battery technology not only in traditional power tool and outdoor products, but in categories like automotive, cleaning, lighting, audio, and hobby & craft are currently in development and will continue to add value to users' investments in the brand.

"The growth of the RYOBI™ 18V ONE+™ Platform to over 225 products, is a testament to our relentless focus on new product development as well as delivering innovative solutions to our DIY and Pro user base, at an incredible value," says Bobby Shaw, President of TTI's RYOBI™ Power Tool Division. "With such a wide portfolio of cordless products, the RYOBI™ ONE+™ Platform offers solutions for everyone, whether you are a Pro, a Do-It-Yourself weekend warrior, or picking up a cordless product for the first time."

Shaw continues, "We are in the midst of a gravitational shift to cordless battery powered technology from traditional power sources like cords, gas, and pneumatic air hoses – and the RYOBI™ brand is leading the charge in this transition to cordless. From cordless nailers, drills, and lights, to inflators, fans, string trimmers, blowers and mowers, the RYOBI™ portfolio of products delivers everything you need for building, repairing, maintaining, and enjoying a home, inside and out. Our partnership with The Home Depot, the #1 Home Improvement retailer in the world, enables us to drive these innovative cordless solutions to customers everywhere."

"As the #1 cordless lawn and garden brand and the top-selling cordless mower brand in the U.S., RYOBI™ has made major strides in outdoor power," says Lee Sowell, President of TTI's RYOBI™ Outdoor Products Division. "Innovation is the cornerstone of the RYOBI™ brand and has been a significant driver for customer loyalty and growth. RYOBI™ power tools and outdoor products provide best-in-class products at best-in-class prices."

Now, with over 225 products in the 18V ONE+™ Platform, users can enjoy an even broader assortment of RYOBI™ branded cordless solutions for a variety of applications. Some of the new innovative products include:

The continued focus on new product development and innovation will ensure many new solutions in the future, for Homeowners, DIYers, and Pros looking for a quality product at a great price. RYOBI branded products are available exclusively at The Home Depot, the world's largest home improvement retailer, and homedepot.com. Additional information can be found at ryobitools.com.

ABOUT TTI

TTI is a world-class leader in design, manufacturing and marketing of Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, and Floor Care and Appliances for consumers, professional and industrial users in the home improvement, repair, and construction industries. For more information about TTI, please visit www.ttigroup.com .

