Rypplzz Launches from Stealth with Pre-seed Funding to Accelerate Adoption of Breakthrough Geospatial Technology

Transformative spatial operating system connects the digital-physical world with greater precision than ever before, powering precise geolocation at scale

Company Collaborates with Cisco Sports, Media & Entertainment, A Major U.S. Sports League and National Retailers to Transform Location-Based Experiences in U.S. Venues, Warehouses

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rypplzz, creators of Interlife®, a multi-patented geo-location platform, today announced $3M in pre-seed funding from a group of investors including Deal Box Ventures, Fulcrom Investing and Innovative Venture Partners to accelerate adoption of its breakthrough geospatial mapping technology that connects the digital-physical world with greater precision than ever before.

Rypplzz creates 'intelligent air' that turns airspace into monetizable engagement opportunities by creating the infrastructure needed to program digital files to precise coordinates of airspace with an accuracy within 6 inches of the location. This improves the level of accuracy by several orders of magnitude over standard GPS-based technologies which operates with a precision between 10 to 20 feet of the object.

The company also announced it is collaborating with large venues such as the 27-acre Tucson Convention Center, a major U.S. sports league, Cisco Sports and Media Group and SkyPath Security to create next-generation stadium experiences. Rypplzz technology will power groundbreaking AR-based fan experiences, precise wayfinding and traffic analytics, geotargeting and a host of tech-enabled crowd management capabilities. The company is also exploring security-related applications for large warehouses, event locations and construction sites for precise geo-location and enhanced connectivity to improve security and asset management in these spaces, driving better efficiency and safety among workers.

"We are excited to work with Rypplzz as part of our efforts to create powerful and engaging experiences that reimagine how fans, athletes, teams and organizations experience sporting events," said Brendan Burns, Sports and Media Group, Cisco. "Rypplzz' technology will be instrumental in modernizing the stadium experience as well as creating new revenue streams for the clubs and venues."

Given high demand for precise geolocation services with its numerous applications in industries such as AR, web3, as well as other location-based services, Rypplzz's patented breakthrough technology is transformative in the sports, entertainment and hospitality markets to enhance fan engagement and drive new revenue for large venues and content owners. The technology is also being used for security applications for large commercial venues.

"Rypplzz addresses an enormous marketing opportunity to leverage geospatial mapping for a host of compelling use cases. The technology differs significantly from anything currently on the market and the team has built remarkable traction, even in its early stages, bringing to market a technology that unlocks new possibilities to engage in hybrid physical-virtual environments," said Thomas Carter, Founder of Deal Box Ventures.

"At Rypplzz, we see spatial computing as the next major evolution of computing, following the personal computer and the smartphone," said Josh Pendrick, Founder and CEO of Rypplzz. "We believe our technology will be instrumental in realizing the full potential of spatial computing across multiple industries. We've only scratched the surface of what's possible in this exciting market, and our platform's design opens the door to the next big wave of innovation that will transform the digital-physical experience."

Rypplzz recently partnered with the musician Grimes, who leveraged the technology to host the first-ever Augmented Reality Art Rave at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami. The company is also partnering with Skypath Security™ to deliver pinpoint geo-location accuracy to improve warehouse security and operations and build the infrastructure that could help first responders access real time data needed to save crucial time while responding to security issues and active events.

Rypplzz revolutionizes the connection between the digital and physical world with its patented spatial OS. By pinpointing device locations with an accuracy of 6 inches (including altitude), Rypplzz improves upon the level of GPS precision by several orders of magnitude. Moreover, it allows for the programming of digital files to precise coordinates in the real world, making the surrounding air "intelligent." This versatile platform provides substantial benefits across all verticals, and it already has traction in sports, entertainment, security, AR/VR, and retail. As precise geolocation continues to gain importance, Rypplzz's patent portfolio continues to appreciate, positioning it as a frontrunner.

