RYSE Aero Technologies Announces The Debut Of The 'RYSE RECON,' An Ultralight eVTOL Vehicle, At The Advanced Clean Transportation Expo

"We are excited to be at ACTExpo and introduce to the world the RYSE RECON. Our team has been hard at work designing the most reliable and safest eVTOL vehicle in the ultralight class," said Mick Kowitz, RYSE Aero Technologies CEO. "We created the RECON as a vehicle for people with a purpose - those whose job can be done better with flight."

Slated to be delivered to customers in January 2023, key features of the RYSE RECON include:

Up to a 25-mile range

Up to 63 MPH top speed per Part 103 specifications

The ability to operate on both land and water

Ability to be easily mass-produced, while maintaining low-cost maintenance

Operation within the specifications of 14 CFR, Part 103

Six independent propulsion systems with independent, removable batteries

Rugged use agriculture, ranching, vineyard, and any place where it would otherwise be difficult to reach

RECON's structure was developed in accordance with RYSE's mission to "make flight accessible to all." The patent-pending removable battery and vehicle operation systems were designed to be operated by an individual with minimal training, featuring advanced artificial intelligence and simple control systems. Due to RECON's modular design, it can be configured in a variety of ways, and in its future configurations will offer fixed-wing options and design variations, all while retaining standardized flight controls.

RYSE Aero Technologies' Director of Regulatory Affairs and Aeronautics Erik Stephansen stated, "A key differentiation of the RECON is its ability for an operator without extensive training to operate the device over any terrain, whether it be to locate a lost calf, or be of assistance to a lost boater. "Our battery packs are specially designed to work like your box store electric lawnmowers, they are removable and rechargeable so you can have spare sets."

Former executives of the automotive and aviation industries fund and manage the team of engineers that provide advanced systems and artificial intelligence expertise embedded into the flight controls to ensure a safe and enjoyable flight experience.

For more information on RYSE, and to watch our RECON launch videos, go to www.RYSEAeroTech.com.

For more details on the ACT Expo, go to www.actexpo.com. Please direct all additional inquiries to our sales department at [email protected], and follow us on social via Instagram, Twitter, & TikTok.

SOURCE RYSE Aero Technologies