RYTEC® Introduces FlexTec™ Soft-Edge High-Performance Door

Standard features include automatic self-repair, an Advanced 3 Light Curtain Safety System, Pathwatch ® Safety Light System and an exclusive, wear-resistant 1-ply Rylon™ panel material for increased durability and improved wind and pressure resistance. In concert with the soft bottom edge, an opening speed of up to 100 inches per second helps provide extra protection against impact while safeguarding high-traffic environments. With an industry-leading 1-million cycle/5-year warranty on mechanical components and panel material, the FlexTec provides the ultimate in operational assurance. It is available in standard configurations up to 12' wide by 12' high as well as in a FlexTec-T model for openings up to 20 feet in height.

With another innovative high-performance product, RYTEC continues to better serve the needs of its customers, and improve upon the quality, performance and reliability of its portfolio of high-speed doors.

About RYTEC High Performance Doors

With 100,000 doors in operation worldwide, RYTEC is North America's leading independent manufacturer of high-speed, high-performance doors for industrial, commercial, retail auto, food and beverage, and controlled-temperature environments. Every door addresses a specific operational and environmental challenge and is engineered for maximum safety, productivity and efficiency. Corporate offices and manufacturing operations are headquartered in Jackson, Wisconsin. Customer support is provided through national and regional offices and a network of local dealers and installers throughout North America.

RYTEC. Quality, Performance, Reliability.

