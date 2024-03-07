Rythmia Life Advancement Center Announces 2024 Dates for its Ongoing Thought Leader Series, Part of its Commitment to Education Through its Rythmia Way Program.

Seven-Night Retreats Open for Upcoming Thought Leader Dates



GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rythmia Life Advancement Center , the world's first medically licensed plant medicine-based transformational center located in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, is pleased to announce the 2024 dates for its ongoing thought leader series. Seven-night retreats are open for the upcoming thought leader dates taking place from Feb.–Oct. 2024. Confirmed 2024 speakers to date include César Millán, Jack Canfield, Earl Koskie, Michael Bernard Beckwith, and Taita Juanito.

The Rythmia Way Program, Rythmia's all-inclusive, medically licensed program, is dedicated to helping participants heal past traumas, overcome limiting beliefs and achieve a miracle – profound personal transformation. Rythmia has achieved a 97% satisfaction rate from over 15,000 past program participants and 2,400 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor. Renowned for its holistic approach to personal growth and self-discovery, the Rythmia Way program fuses ancient wisdom and modern techniques for healing and change. During the seven-day on-site experience, participants work through Ayahuasca ceremonies, metaphysics coaching classes, yoga, rhythmic breathwork, volcanic mud baths, hydrocolonic cleanses, massage, farm-to-table organic food and more. Underscoring the Rythmia Way Program, past speakers include César Millán, Kim Stanwood Terranova, Giovanni Bartolomeo and Dr. Robert Glover.

"We're deeply grateful to provide our guests with the chance to enhance their transformational journeys through our educational programs featuring today's foremost thought leaders," said Gerard Armond Powell, CEO of Rythmia Life Advancement Center. "Education is pivotal within our Rythmia Way Program, empowering guests to embrace their soul's calling and find their miracle."

The guest speaker series is open to all guests attending Rythmia's seven-night, all-inclusive transformational program at no extra charge. Occupancy is limited.

Upcoming thought leader programs include:

Earl Koskie: "The Pathway to Empowered Leadership"

March 10–17, 2024

Earl Koskie is a self-made entrepreneur and investor renowned for his adeptness in building and scaling companies. Raised in Texas by two exceptional parents in a nurturing household, he says his leadership ability developed in childhood as the oldest of six siblings. Upon relocating to Utah for college, Earl aspired to forge a brighter future for his wife, Jayna, and their family.

Determined to chart his own course, he founded his inaugural business at the age of 23, embarking on a journey of invaluable lessons and profound experiences over the past 19 years. As a CEO and founder, Earl has steered enterprises to surpass $500m in revenues while spearheading viral marketing campaigns that amassed hundreds of millions of online views and billions of Facebook impressions. He takes pride in an ethos of self-reliance, having bootstrapped every venture without external loans or venture capital.

While Earl's passion lies in problem-solving and business creation, his heart finds solace in family. He and Jayna are the proud parents of 4 amazing boys. They reside in Spanish Fork, Utah, and their family loves going on adventures, reveling in travel, exploration, and sports, and celebrating the journey of life together.

Taita Juanito: "Plant Medicine"

March 24–31, 2024, March 31–April 7, 2024 and April 28–May 5, 2024

A well-known and respected indigenous teacher, Taita Juanito was raised in the Inga tradition. He is an ethnobotanist with his brand of herbal compounds, which he distributes throughout Colombia. Participants will work face-to-face with him as he and his team of healers and musicians hold sacred space.

Neurohacker Collective

April 21–28, 2024

The team at Neurohacker Collective will be sharing their techniques to help optimize the quality of life—beginning with the mind. The medical team will also share best practices to integrate neuroplasticity practices into daily life.

Neurohacker Collective was founded in 2015 with the mission to advance human quality of life by creating best-in-class well-being products. They employ a unique methodology for research and development based on complex systems science which focuses on supporting the body's ability to self-regulate. The company began with a focus on cognitive products with the launch of Qualia Mind and has since developed products to support sleep, longevity, skin, stress, energy and vision.

César Millán

June 8–15, 2024 and Oct. 12–19, 2024

With more than 25 years of experience and with his brand new TV show, "Better Human, Better Dog," now on National Geographic Title & Disney+, Cesar Millan is a household name and 3x Emmy nominated internationally acclaimed star of several hit TV series broadcasted and streamed in over 120 countries. A New York Times #1 best-selling author and accomplished global public speaker, Millan is also an entrepreneur with an innovative product line, including his widely popular and exclusive training courses under his Training Cesar's Way brand. Cesar Millan is one of the most sought-after authorities in the field of dog behavior and rehabilitation. He is the only world-renowned celebrity dog behaviorist. He has taken it to another level with his mission through the Cesar Millan Foundation for better humans and a better planet.

Jack Canfield: "The Law Of Attraction And Manifestation"

June 16–23, 2024

Jack Canfield, known as "America's #1 Success Coach," is a bestselling author, professional speaker, trainer and entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of the Canfield Training Group, which trains people in how to accelerate the achievement of their personal and professional goals. He has conducted live trainings for more than a million people in more than 50 countries around the world. He holds two Guinness World Record titles and is a member of the National Speakers Association's Speaker Hall of Fame. Jack is the coauthor of more than two hundred books, including, The Success Principles™.

Michael Bernard Beckwith: "The Answer is You"

June 29–July 6, 2024

Michael Bernard Beckwith is the Founder and CEO of Agape International Spiritual Center, a trans-denominational community in Los Angeles comprised of thousands of local members and global live streamers. Highly regarded for its cultural, racial and spiritual diversity and inclusivity, the late Coretta Scott King wrote to Dr. Beckwith, "I greatly admire what you are doing to bring about the Beloved Community, which is certainly what my dear husband worked for and ultimately gave his life." Widely recognized for his teachings on the science of inner transformation and unity, Dr. Beckwith embraces a practical approach to spirituality utilizing meditation, affirmative prayer and Life Visioning, a spiritual technology he developed for conscious evolution, authentic living and living your life purpose. These practices teach us to take the experience of inner peace and awakened awareness into our everyday lives.

Rythmia is the first medically licensed plant medicine program in the world, placing utmost importance on the safety and well-being of its guests. It offers a secure and supportive environment for individuals to embark on their transformative journeys. Approximately 15% of its guests return for continued growth and expansion, and many return multiple times.

Rythmia is located in one of the five Blue Zones in the world, where people are believed to live happier, healthier lives, and a significant percentage of residents live to be more than 100 years old.

For more details about the guest speaker series, please visit https://rythmia.com/guest-speakers.html .

For more information about Rythmia Life Advancement Center and to book, please visit https://rythmia.com/ .

