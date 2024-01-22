Rythmia Life Advancement Center Launches RLife App, The First of its Kind Integration Program, Empowering Guests to Achieve Greater Impact and Growth from Their Plant Medicine Experience

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rythmia Life Advancement Center , the world's first medically licensed plant medicine-based transformational center, is excited to announce the launch of its newest innovation, the RLife App . Integration is the vital process of weaving insights, breakthroughs, and newfound wisdom achieved during Ayahuasca ceremonies into the fabric of everyday life. Since Rythmia's inception in 2016, extensive on-site preparation and integration support has been a hallmark of the Rythmia Way program. Now, RLife expands the time-tested Rythmia Way program by supporting guests post-stay through an expert-curated, intensive 90-day integration program and ongoing lifetime access to resources and weekly live sessions.

A new, critical component of the time-tested Rythmia Way program, the RLife App is designed to empower individuals to continue their transformational journey by achieving lasting results beyond their life-changing experience at Rythmia. The RLife app is free and exclusively available to individuals who have completed the Rythmia Way Program.

Rythmia's all-inclusive, medically licensed program is dedicated to helping participants heal past traumas, overcome limiting beliefs, and achieve a miracle - profound personal transformation. Rythmia has achieved a 97% satisfaction rate from over 15,000 past program participants and 2,400 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor. Renowned for its holistic approach to personal growth and self-discovery, the Rythmia Way program fuses ancient wisdom and modern techniques for healing and change. During the seven-day on-site experience, participants work through Ayahuasca ceremonies, metaphysics coaching classes, yoga, rhythmic breathwork, volcanic mud baths, hydrocolonic cleanses, massage, farm-to-table organic food, and more. With the launch of the RLife App, participants can now access expert-led content and resources anytime, anywhere, ensuring that their progress at Rythmia can continue long after their stay.

By harnessing the power of technology and providing guests with the RLife App, Rythmia aims to empower individuals to embrace a lifelong journey of self-discovery and personal growth.

Each week, for a total of 13 weeks, RLife users will receive access to an exclusive, thoughtfully designed curriculum to support them at every step, including:

A new class specifically to support post-experience integration developed and led by Kim Stanwood Terranova , a licensed practitioner from The Agape International Spiritual Center, that expands upon Rev. Michael Beckwith's on-site "The Answer is You" class. The topics covered include self-reflection, emotional healing, mindset shifts, relationship dynamics, purpose alignment, and more.

, a licensed practitioner from The Agape International Spiritual Center, that expands upon Rev. on-site "The Answer is You" class. The topics covered include self-reflection, emotional healing, mindset shifts, relationship dynamics, purpose alignment, and more. Daily intentions to keep participants on course; weekly rejuvenating yoga and guided meditation classes; and a unique and transformative breathwork experience created and led by Elemental Rhythm Breathwork Experience founder Giovanni Bartolomeo .

Tailored specifically for individuals who have undergone the Rythmia Way program, lifetime access features include:

Ongoing class access to help users stay connected to their inner work and continue making positive strides toward personal growth.

Weekly live sessions with Rythmia alumni and instructors.

Access to playlists curated by Rythmia shamans.

Optional premium 1:1 coaching with seasoned leaders.

A comprehensive toolkit, the RLife App aims to empower individuals to deepen their self-awareness and create lasting positive change in their lives by offering ongoing guidance and inspiration. Additionally, the App provides a platform for community engagement, allowing users to connect with fellow Rythmia alumni, share their experiences, and seek guidance from experts within the Rythmia community.

"We are excited to introduce the RLife App as a significant extension of our commitment to supporting individuals on their transformational journeys," said Gerard Powell, founder and CEO of Rythmia. "We want to best support our guests, particularly in the weeks following the completion of our program, and this App is designed to provide the resources needed to continue the profound work started at Rythmia. We aim to empower and inspire individuals as they navigate their world post-program and continue their personal growth."

Once guests complete the Rythmia Way program, they will receive an email with their RLife App username and password. The RLife App is available for download on both iOS and Android devices.

