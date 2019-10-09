Rythmia Scholarship Program Democratizes Access to Life-Changing Retreat

GUANACASTE, Costa Rica, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rythmia Life Advancement Center, the largest all-inclusive, medically-licensed luxury resort and wellness retreat, today announced the Rythmia Scholarship Program. Rythmia founder Gerard "Gerry" Powell has established a fund of over $450,000 devoted to giving away eight trips monthly to Rythmia's Costa Rican retreat. Each one-week stay, valued at $4,800 per person, includes luxury accommodations, yoga, breathwork classes, hydro-colonic cleanses, farm-to-table cuisine and more.

Dedicated to helping people achieve their highest potential, the Rythmia Way Program focuses on metaphysical teachings combined with plant medicine ceremonies, to bring about a unique set of changes in people's lives. Statistics kept since the inception of the facility show that 94.78% of 6,000 guests at Rythmia cite having a "life-changing event or miracle while at the center."

"Going to Costa Rica to try alternative medicine changed my life," said Gerard Powell, a successful entrepreneur and Rythmia's founder. "This journey led me to start Rythmia. Our new scholarship program is a manifestation of my mission: to share the secret of metaphysical lessons with as many people as I can."

Founded in 2015, Rythmia is located in one of the five Blue Zones in the world and is known for hosting luminaries of life transformation work including Graham Hancock, Michael Bernard Beckwith, Anita Moorjani, Bruce Lipton, Gregg Braden, Panache Desai, Kyle Cease, Foster & Kimberly Gamble, Dr. Sue Morter, and Dr. Joe Mercola.

This important scholarship program aims to provide 96 week-long stays at Rythmia each year to socio-economically disadvantaged individuals, who due to financial or personal hardship would otherwise be unable to visit the health and wellness center.

To learn more and apply to the Rythmia Scholarship Program, visit here.

A Personal Statement from Graham Hancock about the Rythmia Scholarship Program

"Ayahuasca, the mysterious plant medicine of the Amazon, can be very hard work and it's best to experience the brew in safe and comfortable surroundings facilitated by people who know what they're doing.

I've experienced more than 70 Ayahuasca sessions, with the first 11 undertaken in conditions of great physical discomfort in the heart of the Amazon rainforest. Since then I've continued to work with this enchanted brew for the lessons it teaches me, but these days, after 69 years on the planet, I opt for physical comfort whenever possible. The Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Costa Rica not only offers luxuriously comfortable surroundings but is also a legal and medically licensed facility operating with the full approval of the government of Costa Rica. Moreover, the Rythmia facilitators are deeply experienced with the brew, the ceremonial space is superb and the ceremonies themselves are managed with love, care and beauty. I can't guarantee that nothing will go wrong for every participant at Rythmia – no retreat center can guarantee that when working with such a powerful medicine as Ayahuasca. But I can say that in my own experience Rythmia offers access to Ayahuasca in a responsible, caring, positive and life-enhancing way.

There's only one problem. As a luxury retreat Rythmia is expensive, and thus financially out of range for many. Gerry Powell, Rythmia's founder, has been wrestling with the implications of this for some time and has come up with the generous, open-hearted solution that it is my pleasure to announce here.

In brief, Gerry has created a scholarship programme for those who can make a strong case for wishing to spend a week at Rythmia and who can demonstrate that their financial resources are insufficient to cover the normal costs of their stay. A total of 8 one-week stays at Rythmia will be given away each month for the next year. Each stay, valued at $4,800 per person, includes luxury accommodations, four plant medicine sessions, yoga, breath work classes, hydro-colonic cleanses, farm-to-table cuisine and more. Successful applicants for a scholarship will have to pay their own return airfares to Costa Rica but their stay at Rythmia will be free of charge.

This, in my opinion, is a remarkable offer that sets Rythmia head and shoulders above other retreat centers. In real, practical and helpful ways the scholarship program demonstrates Rythmia's commitment to making its unique program accessible to folks in need."

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER

Founded in 2015 by Gerard Powell, the Rythmia Life Advancement Center in Costa Rica is the largest all-inclusive, medically licensed luxury resort and wellness retreat in the world offering plant medicine and metaphysical teachings.

