RYU Apparel Announces Appointment of Camilo Lyon to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of urban athletic apparel, announces that, effective immediately, it has appointed Camilo Lyon to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Lyon brings over two decades of corporate finance and consumer brand experience to RYU, primarily as an equity research analyst in the US focusing on global athletic and fashion lifestyle brands at top investment banks. Most recently, he served as Managing Director and Head of Consumer Research at Canaccord Genuity for eight years. During that time, he advised institutional and corporate clients on investment and business strategies. Prior to that, he was a Vice President in Equity Research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch covering consumer discretionary companies. Mr. Lyon began his career at Goldman, Sachs & Co. and is a graduate of The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and Boston University.

Of his appointment, Mr. Lyon said, "Vancouver has become a hub of immense creative design talent, and RYU is yet another example of that. I am honored to be joining the Board of the next great athletic apparel company that is redefining the category through the lens of urban athletic."

"With Mr. Lyon joining the Board Of Directors, he will be instrumental in navigating our brand growth," said Marcello Leone, CEO of RYU. "Mr. Lyon's depth of experience is an asset to the Company and we look forward to working closely with him in executing and redefining our Urban Athletic offering, and benefitting from his keen eye to see what's next in our exciting category".

In conjunction with Mr. Lyon's appointment, former Board Member Mrs. Maria Leone steps down from her position on the Board of Directors. "I am grateful for having had this opportunity to serve on the Board in the important phase of re-branding and re-launching this incredible brand" said Mrs. Leone. "I am also very excited for my replacement, Mr. Camilo Lyon, as he will bring great ideas and will be helpful in shaping the next phase of the RYU growth. I offer my best wishes for success to the entire team".

