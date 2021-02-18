RYU Apparel Engages Oak Ridge Financial

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), a creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce it has engaged Minneapolis based, Oak Ridge Financial, ("Oak Ridge") member of member of FINRA and SIPC, to support the company's investor relations and financial markets communication strategy.

Oak Ridge Financial will work closely with RYU management and Investor Relations team to develop and champion a market strategy designed to increase RYU's visibility throughout the investment community. With a strategic focus on the U.S., Oak Ridge Financial has fostered a reputation as a premier boutique resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. They will be advising the Company in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities as well as building RYU brand awareness among those investors interested in the company.

Russell King, CEO of Oak Ridge Financial stated, "Oak Ridge is thrilled to partner with RYU. We feel their award winning urban athletic apparel brand and recent management additions provide the company with a foundation necessary to execute on their strategy and we look forward to working with the RYU team."

Cesare Fazari, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are excited to be working with Oak Ridge Financial. They have an incredible track record in the Capital markets and demonstrate once again that our Company engages in key partnerships. We believe that this advisership with Oak Ridge Financial will support our existing shareholders with enhanced liquidity as well as expand our universe of potential investors and shareholders in the U.S."

Terms of Advisory Agreement

The term of this Agreement will run for twelve (12) months from the date of this letter and may be extended by mutual consent of the parties (the "Term") on an annual basis. A monthly advisory fee of $4,000, payable upon the first day of every month, for the twelve (12) months of this Agreement.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV:RYU,OTCQB:RYPPF, FWB: RYAA), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com.

About Oak Ridge Financial

The Oak Ridge Financial Services Group, Inc., based in Golden Valley, Minn., has been creating, managing and protecting wealth for its clients since 1977. Oak Ridge is a full-service financial services firm providing private client and investment banking services to individual, institutional and corporate customers. Its Private Client Services Group serves thousands of clients across the U.S. Its services include stock and bond trading, investment management, estate planning, wealth management and insurance. The Oak Ridge Financial investment banking practice includes the Equity Capital Markets, Structured Finance, and Financial Institutions. Collectively, these groups provide capital raising, mergers and acquisitions and financial advisory services to public and private companies. Oak Ridge Financial is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit http://www.oakridgefinancial.com/.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements regarding the development and implementation of a complete capital market strategy designed to increase RYU's visibility throughout the investment community, the investor relations providers deploying their best-in-class platforms to communicate a compelling value proposition of RYU, the campaign highlighting the renewal of the RYU brand and subsequent successes under the leadership of its new CEO, that RYU is on a clear path to positive cash flow operations, the implementation of a comprehensive investor relations strategy, the enhancement of the awareness of RYU within the investment community, that the Company will obtain the anticipated support for its trading market on the Exchange, enhance its liquidity, and expand its reach to potential investors and shareholders in the U.S. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including those arising from the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise, and which may result in the inability to develop and/or implement a comprehensive investor relations strategy and/or enhancement of RYU awareness with the investment community, including any capital market strategy, the investor relations providers failing to deploy their best-in-class platforms or to otherwise communicate any compelling value proposition of RYU, the failure of the campaign to highlight renewal of the RYU brand and subsequent successes under the its new CEO, the possibility that RYU does not achieve positive cash flow operations and that the Company's trading market is not supported as anticipated or at all, the possibility that RYU does not receive the anticipated support for its trading market on the Exchange, enhance its liquidity, or expand its reach to potential investors and shareholders in the U.S. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.

Related Links

www.ryu.com

