RYU Apparel Inc. Sponsors MMA Featherweight Ilia Topuria This Saturday July 10th At The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) RYU Apparel Inc., creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce it has provided a sponsorship to Ilia Topuria, an undefeated 10-0 Ultimate fighter, in his bid to maintain his undefeated position.

Ilia Topuria, nicknamed "El Matador" and only 24 years of age, began Judo classes when he was 4 years old. He is the lead fighter of First Round Management Europe based in Alicante, Spain.

MMA & Ultimate Fighting Achievements Include:

As a result of his career success, Ilia Topuria was selected to take on Ryan Hall, another Featherweight MMA fighter and past winner of The Ultimate Fighter, at the upcoming UFC 264 on July 10th, 2021 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. While seeking sponsorship to help with offsetting some of the expenses he has incurred in preparing for this fight, RYU CEO Cesare Fazari was approached by Clifford J Perry, Executive Director for Topuria, based on their mutual philosophy of RESPECT!

When Mr. Fazari learned of Mr. Topuria's impressive winning record, his upcoming Ultimate Fight against Ryan Hall and his considerable work ethic and dedication to the sport he was thrilled to agree to a sponsorship. Alongside providing performance training apparel and gear, RYU provided the final $10,000 USD required for Mr. Topuria's Las Vegas expenses including housing, food and an SUV.

"I can say with certainty that supporting an athlete like Ilia Topuria is why we do what we do at RYU. Our team respects and supports any MMA athlete committed to a life-long practice of training and focus. This upcoming fight is the culmination of 20 years of dedication, sacrifice and discipline. llia exemplifies focused mindfulness and precision movement which are the very roots of our brand," stated RYU CEO Cesare Fazari.

The MMA fighter's Executive Director, Clifford J Perry commented that "Ilia Topuria has heart, humility, dedication to his sport and respect. Ilia will become a distinguished role model to other Millennials, Gen Xers and even Boomers as I am sure some of us will say we wish we had a grandson like Ilia."

RYU COO Rob Blair also commented, "We're excited to support IIia as we reconnect RYU back to our roots in MMA. RYU is a brand dedicated to supporting those who share our brand values and everyone connected to our brand is united by this purpose. It's movement that informs all that we do and is the core belief for RYU."

Ilia Topuria stated, "I'm humbled by the generosity of the RYU team. I've enjoyed using several of their incredible professional products and appreciate their martial arts-based philosophical approach to movement. Their mantra of Respect Your Universe complements my overwhelming feeling of respect for everyone including my opponents, exemplified by me walking over and hugging my defeated opponents. Showing respect and empathy for everyone aligns uniquely with RYU. This sponsorship allowed me to focus on just my training during this intense and crucial part of preparing for this momentous fight on July 10th that is going to be streamed on Pay Per View, the most ever subscribed to for an MMA event and to millions and millions of people worldwide!"

RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU,OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for fitness, performance and lifestyle. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

