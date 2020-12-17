RYU Apparel Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV:RYU) (OTC:RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), a creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce an interview with its Chairman and CEO, Cesare Fazari, will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The RedChip Money Report airs in 100 million homes on Sundays at 6 p.m. local time in every country in Europe on Bloomberg International.

In the exclusive interview, Fazari discusses the Company's strong foundation, accomplished team, and his plans to build a $1 billion dollar brand.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/P-88NMcGXSQ

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV:RYU, OTC:RYPPF, FWB: RYAA), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements the launching a golf apparel division, booming golf industry, future sales of golf apparel or cutting edge design from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions, including conditions arising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; (ii) an inability to renew the RYU brand, implement strategic objectives and regain profitability; (iii) failing to meet target revenue projections as anticipated; (iv) failing to enter into the anticipated consulting arrangement and (v) the inability to complete the planned re-opening of the its store or the piloting of the "RYU Studio" concept. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE RYU Apparel Inc.

