RYU Becomes Multi-Year Official Bag & Backpack Supplier with Canada Skateboard

In Addition to Being Apparel Provider, RYU Becomes Bag & Backpack Supplier of Canada Skateboard through 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), a creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce that alongside powering Canada Skateboard with high performance apparel it will also be the exclusive provider of duffel bags and backpacks.

RYU bags and backpacks have won multiple awards for style, functionality and overall performance. A focus on innovation and aesthetic have led RYU's bags to become the company's best-selling products and the team is eager to work with Canada Skateboard and it's athletes to develop a series of bags to meet the travel and performance needs required for the upcoming international competitions including the Tokyo Olympic Games.





Partnership Highlights and Benefits:

Developing and providing unique Travel and Skateboard specific bags and backpacks for Canada Skateboard athletes travelling to international competitions.

Achieving increased brand exposure through social media collaborations with the Canadian Skateboard Team.

Heightening viewership and brand recognition through participation in National team announcements.

Expanding exposure through rights to promote sales and product information to Canada Skateboard and its membership.

New products will become available to customers worldwide following the games.

Update

Following our first landmark announcement, RYU and Canada Skateboard have made significant progress on the development of custom apparel that is being designed for the National Team and the athletes representing skateboarding at select international competitions, notably the Olympic Games. The upcoming trials and training Camps for the Canada Skateboard athletes are next on the horizon and RYU looks forward to supporting these athletes through these exciting next steps.

"We are honored to add our best-in-class bag and backpacks to this partnership with Canada Skateboard. There is no team or sport in the world more exciting! Our brand continues commend and supports the hard work, dedication and discipline that these athletes have put into competing at the international level and I know the athletes will love the bags we create for them" commented Cesare Fazari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RYU Apparel.

"Pairing luggage and bags with our existing RYU apparel partnership only strengthens our connection to the brand. We're stoked to rep Canada Skateboard branded RYU bags during the 2021 international events and beyond" said Ben Stoddard the President of Canada Skateboard.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU,OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com.

About Skateboard Canada

Formed in 2016, Canada Skateboard is recognized by the Canadian Olympic Committee, Sport Canada and World Skate as the official National Sport Federation (NSF) for skateboarding in Canada. Canada Skateboard board of directors is composed of skate industry veterans with a shared vision to support, promote and grow skateboarding in Canada. The board includes professional skaters, industry heads, event producers, international judges, coaches, skatepark designers and media managers from the past and present in Canadian skateboarding. Each brings their unique expertise, personality, and a steadfast commitment to skateboarding.

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements regarding the fulfillment of its obligations under the sponsorship and promotional license agreement with Canada Skateboard. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including adverse market conditions, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the inability of RYU fulfill its obligations under the sponsorship and promotional license agreement with Canada Skateboard. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

