RYU CEO and Monocle 24 Radio Discuss the Future and Growth of the Brand

VANCOUVER, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RYU.V,OTCQB: RYPPF), creators of urban athletic apparel, is extremely proud to report that CEO Marcello Leone has been interviewed by Monocle 24 Radio, for "The Entrepreneurs" show.

Hosted by Daniel Bach, the interview tells Marcello Leone's story, focusing on how he came to establish Respect Your Universe as the brand it is today and why Respect is at the core of the brand's ethos.

Highlighting Vancouver as the fashion capital for the technical apparel category, Leone goes on to explain why RYU has not tried to imitate any other brand, or any of the "top 5" companies in the category, but rather stands on its own with its own point of difference.

"It's been a great opportunity to speak about what lies under the hood of our brand, how we came up with the innovation we develop and to explain why we value this brand bigger than just a clothing business" said Marcello Leone. "In the episode we spoke about the origins of RYU, but mostly important the direction we want to direct the Company, its uniqueness and the desire to innovate without compromising our DNA to the existing market rules".

The interview is now available on Monocle Online, the Monocle app and is also available to stream on Spotify and iTunes.

