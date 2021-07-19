RYU Launches Limited-Edition High-Performance Apparel Collection for Canada Skateboard and Team to Compete at Tokyo Olympics

Designed in collaboration with some of Canada Skateboard's elite team of athletes itself, the designs are scientifically engineered to focus on 4-way movement, weightlessness, durability, and breathability. Further, this 2-piece collection is constructed to withstand the uniquely physical demands of park and street skateboarding as well as the hot and humid conditions athletes are expected to face in Tokyo.

The print celebrates Canada's exuberant nature. From a distance, it represents a topographic map of a mountain range. A closer look reveals hidden Canadian symbols - a moose, a beaver, and a maple leaf.

"This is why we get up in the morning at RYU! It's been tremendously exciting to push the limits of apparel innovation in designing gear for the Canada Skateboarding team that will be representing our Nation at the Games in Tokyo. Just as exciting, through this limited edition drop, our valued customers can now experience these world-class products for themselves! " Commented Cesare Fazari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RYU Apparel.

Click Here to view the Hype Video and the Canada Skateboarding x RYU Performance Collection https://ryu.com/

Athletes Maddy Balt and Adam Hopkins Feature in RYU x Canada Skateboard Hype Video

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV: RYU,OTCQB: RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for active lifestyles. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

ABOUT US Skateboard Canada

Formed in 2016, Canada Skateboard is recognized by the Canadian Olympic Committee, Sport Canada and World Skate as the official National Sport Federation (NSF) for skateboarding in Canada. Canada Skateboard board of directors is composed of skate industry veterans with a shared vision to support, promote and grow skateboarding in Canada. The board includes professional skaters, industry heads, event producers, international judges, coaches, skatepark designers and media managers from the past and present in Canadian skateboarding. Each brings their unique expertise, personality, and a steadfast commitment to skateboarding

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

