RYU opens new store in Sherway Gardens, in Toronto

RYU – which stands for Respect Your Universe – is an award-winning Vancouver-based urban athletics and accessories brand and this its sixth retail store throughout Canada. Two more stores are currently open in the US, with the successful locations in Venice – Los Angeles, CA, and Williamsburg, New York, fully operative, and a third one set to open shortly.

"We are delighted to announce this important second step in the growth of RYU in the biggest Canadian city," said Marcello Leone, CEO and President of RYU. "Our brand is growing constantly and the response we received in our first location in Queen Street West, in combination with the RYU Underground, our Gym located downstairs, has been incredible: we felt the need to work harder to please the local community with a second location and we didn't miss he chance to secure such a prestigious location".

Dedicated to offering the athletic apparel market something truly unique, RYU creates technical apparel and accessories that are engineered for both the performance and the lifestyle of a multi-disciplined athlete. Anchored in Respect for one's choices, individualism and journey, RYU designs innovative, on-trend training apparel that facilitates human performance.

The RYU store is located in the newly completed North Expansion of the CF Sherway Garden Mall and is open everyday.

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

Marcello Leone, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board

