RYU opens the 'UNDERGROUND' - Community Space in Toronto

VANCOUVER, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RYU.V, OTCQB: RYPPF), creators of urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce the official opening of its community space in the basement of its 361 Queen Street West retail location in Toronto.

The space has been named "RYU UNDERGROUND" and will serve as a hub for community workouts, functions relating to health and fitness and generally as a venue for the RYU community to meet and connect.

The RYU UNDERGROUND is already nearing capacity booking and will attract hundreds of people to RYU's Queen Street retail location on a monthly basis.

Experiential retail is a key component in building a global brand and a core component of RYU's culture since day one. Since launching November 25, 2015, RYU has hosted over 2,500 community events across all its retail locations.

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of athletically minded men and women. Innovatively designed without compromise and tailored for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

