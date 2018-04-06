RYU Prominently Featured in New York Magazine

https://www.thecut.com/2018/04/pretty-brooms-a-bronx-bookshop-and-a-soho-bedding-start-up.html

RYU is also pleased to report that Run Oregon reviewed and showcased its apparel, praising the company for their innovation and design, becoming their new favourite brand.

https://runoregonblog.com/2018/03/23/what-run-oregon-is-wearing-ryu-respect-your-universe/

"To be recognized by a renowned publication with such a far-reaching subscriber base like New York Magazine, is really exciting as we approach our first store opening in New York," said Marcello Leone, CEO of RYU. "Of course receiving accolades from athletic thought leaders such as Run Oregon, is another positive endorsement that our gear is resonating for its style and function."

About New York Magazine and The Cut

Owned by New York Media, New York is an American biweekly magazine concerned with life, culture, politics, and style generally, and with a particular emphasis on New York City. Founded in 1968, 96% of their circulation is from subscriptions. Its websites—NYmag.com, Vulture.com, The Cut, and Grub Street—receive visits from more than 14 million users per month. The Cut touts itself as the premier destination for women with stylish minds with stories organized around four categories: Style, Self, Culture, and Power. For more information, visit: http://nymag.com/

About Run Oregon

Run Oregon was founded in February, 2007 as a Community Blog on OregonLive.com as a way to share running news and event calendars for Oregon and SW Washington. The idea behind the organization is to share positive news about running to contribute to the growth of our running community. For more information, visit: https://runoregonblog.com/

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of athletically minded men and women. Innovatively designed without compromise and tailored for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

