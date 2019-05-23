RYU Receives Successful U.S. Registration of Design Patent on Iconic Quick and Locker Backpacks

VANCOUVER, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RYU.V,OTCQB: RYPPF), creators of urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce the Company received the Certificate Of Registration relative to the design its iconic backpack.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office recognized and confirmed the uniqueness of the Design of the RYU backpack, both in the Quick and Locker Pack version, already awarded by several industry experts worldwide for their exclusive design, confirming the RYU ownership of the most innovative design features applied to the two backpacks.

The U.S. Patent No US D843,712 S, officially issued on March 26th, 2019, witnesses the innovation and the effort, nonetheless the investments, that the Company is putting into the creation of its products. RYU guests already stated the success of these Hero Item, in both its versions, the QuickPack and the LockerPack.

However this step is very important because it certifies once again the full ownership of the innovative design features by the Company.

For regular updates on RYU Apparel visit: http://ryu.com

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of athletically minded men and women. Innovatively designed without compromise and tailored for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

On Behalf of the Board

RYU APPAREL INC.

" Marcello Leone"

Marcello Leone, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board

Tel: 604-235-2880

