RYU Recognized as One of the "Top Canadian Brands That Americans Love"

VANCOUVER, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RYU.V,OTCQB: RYPPF), creators of urban athletic apparel, is proud to have been included in an article, published by www.msn.com about the most recognized brands in the United States market.

In its on-line section of Lifestyle and Fashion, MSN highlighted a list of successful brands, Canada-based, that are leaving a mark all over North America, in the article called, "25 Canadian Stores that Americans Love."

The article includes various brands, in several industries, which show positive trends as well as the progressive growth of RYU towards its goal of becoming a global brand, while impacting several communities, through its physical stores, its website and its social networks.

https://www.msn.com/en-ca/money/topstories/25-canadian-stores-that-americans-love/ss-AABOhsn#image=18

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of athletically minded men and women. Innovatively designed without compromise and tailored for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

