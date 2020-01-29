RYU to Engage Renowned Leader from Fashion and Design Industry to Propel its Athletic Brand Forward

VANCOUVER, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU,OTCQB: RYPPF) ("RYU" or the "Company"), creator of urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter of engagement for a proposed consulting agreement with a prominent retail consultant (the "Consultant") that is arm's length to RYU. The Consultant, a Canadian leading contributor to the fashion and design industry and best-known for creating a succession of international visionary brands and retail concepts, will be retained to help RYU build and develop a strategic plan targeted for the North American market.

The definitive terms for the engagement have not yet been finalized and the entering into of that agreement is subject to certain conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The principal condition to be satisfied, before the definitive consulting agreement can be executed, is RYU raising $7M in capital, in order to fund most of the activities to be undertaken under the consulting arrangement.

Upon entry into a definitive agreement, the Consultant will be retained to create, implement and execute a strategic plan to lead a formative transition of RYU to profitability over the two-year terms of the proposed agreement.

"Our focus is on the brand and its uninterrupted growth. The strategic services to be provided by the Consultant are focused on constant innovation and improvement, as it has always been, since the day we opened our first store," said Marcello Leone, CEO of RYU. "These partners have a successful track record in North-America, and, if the arrangement is consummated, RYU anticipates the arrangement will represent a significant opportunity for brand awareness, while keeping innovation, customer experience and the quality of our products as the center of our Universe".

The letter of engagement provides that, following entry into definitive agreements, the Consultant will receive, in addition to a work fee, 50M stock options with an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a five-year term and, within 12 months of entering into definitive agreements, 30M restricted share units. The stock option grant and RSU issuance will be subject to shareholder approval if the aggregate number of options and RSUs granted to the Consultant exceeds 5% of the issued shares of RYU at the time of grant.

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements that: definitive agreements may be entered into; RYU will successfully raise financing proceeds of at least $7M; RYU will satisfy the conditions necessary to enter into definitive agreements; the aims of the consulting arrangement will materialize, including the intention to transition RYU to profitability within a two year period, to build and develop a strategic plan and to lead a formative transition of RYU; the arrangement will represent a significant opportunity for brand awareness; and RYU will obtain any required shareholder and TSXV approvals for the proposed stock option grant and RSU issuance. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions resulting in the inability of RYU to raise necessary financing required to enter into and make payments under the proposed definitive agreements; (ii) the inability of RYU to obtain any necessary approvals in respect of the proposed agreements, including approvals necessary for the issuance of the RSUs and the grant of stock options; and (iii) inability to restructure and transform its business as required. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

