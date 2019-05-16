RYU Wins the B.C. Global Entrepreneurship Of The Year Award by Startup Canada

VANCOUVER, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RYU.V,OTCQB: RYPPF), creators of urban athletic apparel, is honored to announce the Company has been awarded the Startup Canada Global Entrepreneurship Of The Year Award for the region of British Columbia, presented by UPS Canada.

Ten winners from across the province were announced at the ceremony hosted at the Imperial Theatre, in Vancouver, and guests' included Canadian inventors, innovators, anchor company executives and government officials.

"We are very happy about this award, as one of our goals has always been having an impact in the communities we live in" said Marcello Leone, CEO of RYU, "We are proud of our Canadian roots and being recognized as the best in British Columbia is an important validation of the efforts we are making to grow to a global scale, remaining strongly connected to our place of origin".

"Congratulations to the 2019 winners of the Startup Canada Awards," said Victoria Lennox, Co-Founder and President of Startup Canada. "Each and every one of these outstanding recipients have an immense impact on the future of Canada and they all represent the greatness and diversity of our nation's entrepreneurship community. We are proud to celebrate excellence and enduring impact across Canada by recognizing the entrepreneurs, innovators and support ecosystem making it happen."

Regional winners will now be evaluated by the National Adjudication Committee, comprised of some of Canada's leading Entrepreneurship and industry experts. The national winners will be celebrated at the Startup Canada Awards Grand Finale in Toronto, next October.

About the Startup Canada Awards

The Startup Canada Awards can be likened to the Oscars for the Canadian entrepreneurship community. The awards celebrate and recognize individuals, communities, and institutions that demonstrate innovation, excellence, outstanding achievement, and impact in advancing entrepreneurship in Canada.

For more information, visit www.startupaward.ca.

About RYU

Respect Your Universe is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate human performance. For more information, visit: http://ryu.com

About Startup Canada

Startup Canada is the national rallying community and voice for Canada's 2.3 million entrepreneurs. Since launching in 2012, Startup Canada has grown to represent more than 200,000 entrepreneurs and 50 grassroots communities from coast to coast to coast. Through digital programs and flagship events, Startup Canada is the network promoting, inspiring, educating, connecting and giving a voice to Canada's entrepreneurs; supporting them to start, operate and scale businesses that build a better Canada for the world today and for future generations. For more information, visit www.startupcan.ca.

