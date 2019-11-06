Ryvu Therapeutics Announces Presentations on CDK8 Inhibitor SEL120 at the 61st ASH Annual Meeting

KRAKOW, Poland, Nove. 6, 2019 Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Orlando, FL, taking place from December 7-10, 2019.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Poster Presentation: SEL120 – a First-in-Class CDK8/19 Inhibitor As a Novel Option for the Treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia and High-Risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome - Data from Preclinical Studies and Introduction to a Phase Ib Clinical Trial

Abstract Number: 2651

Session: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PST

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

Poster Presentation: CDK8 Inhibitors Induce Transcriptional Reprogramming of AML Cells Associated with Differentiation

Abstract Number: 3774

Session: 602. Disordered Gene Expression in Hematologic Malignancy, including Disordered Epigenetic Regulation: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 9, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PST

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

To view these abstracts, please visit the American Society of Hematology website located at http://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, immuno-oncology and cancer metabolism targets. SEL120 is a selective CDK8 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. SEL24/MEN1703 is a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group in clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

