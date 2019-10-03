Ryvu Therapeutics Announces Two Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 34th Annual Meeting (SITC 2019)

KRAKOW, Poland, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, today announced that two abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 34th Annual Meeting (SITC 2019) in National Harbor, MD from November 6 – 10, 2019.

The abstracts, which will be presented in a poster session, include leading immuno-oncology and immunometabolism programs developed by the company: novel, dual A2A/A2B antagonist and small molecule, direct STING agonists.

Details of the posters are as follows:

Poster 797: Novel dual A2A/A2B receptor antagonist reverses adenosine-mediated immune suppression - in vitro and in vivo characterization.

Category: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies

Poster 661: Development and characterization of next generation small molecule STING agonists

Category: Immune-stimulants and immune modulators

To view these abstracts, please visit the SITC 2019 website located at https://www.sitcancer.org/2019/home.

Last week, Ryvu Therapeutics (formerly Selvita) published a poster on its leading A2A/A2B program at the CICON 2019 – Translating science into survival – Conference, which took place in Paris, France, September 25-28. Poster entitled "Characterization of novel potent dual A2A/A2B adenosine receptor antagonists for cancer immunotherapy" is now available at Ryvu corporate website: https://ryvu.com/investors-media/publications/

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, immuno-oncology and cancer metabolism targets. SEL120 is a selective CDK8 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. SEL24/MEN1703 is a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group in clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Ryvu Therapeutics expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

SOURCE Ryvu Therapeutics S.A.

