Ryvu Therapeutics appoints Vatnak Vat-Ho as Chief Business Officer

KRAKOW, Poland, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, today announced the appointment of Vatnak Vat-Ho to the role of Chief Business Officer.

As Chief Business Officer, Mr. Vat-Ho will be responsible for a wide scope of corporate and business development activities at Ryvu including strategic positioning, partnering discussions, alliance management as well as investor interactions.

"I am truly honored to join the incredible team at Ryvu during such a high growth time — it's an exciting opportunity to propel an already productive platform to bring important therapeutics to patients," commented Vatnak Vat-Ho, Chief Business Officer at Ryvu Therapeutics.

"We are very glad to welcome Vatnak to Ryvu as our first US-based colleague. I am certain that his experience will be of great value to our company. He has demonstrated exceptional insight into business development and partnerships in oncology, and combines large pharma experience with biotech perspective and investor relations which makes his background unique and very valuable. I am truly excited to be working with Vatnak on growing Ryvu's global business network," said Pawel Przewiezlikowski, Chief Executive Officer at Ryvu Therapeutics.

Mr. Vat-Ho brings in almost 20 years of professional experience spanning pharma, biotech, as well as capital markets expertise. Vatnak Vat-Ho spent the first 10 years of his professional career in a variety of investment banks and global equity healthcare funds, later moving to the pharma and biotech industry. His experience includes an 8-year tenure at Pfizer where he held several roles, concluding in the position of Senior Director/Team Lead, Strategy, Business Development & Alliances in the commercial development organization. Most recently Mr. Vat-Ho served as Vice President, Business Development at Affimed Inc. where he was responsible for leading partnering activities for both the preclinical and clinical pipeline, as well as serving as alliance manager for the company's collaborations.

Mr. Vat-Ho received his AB degree in Biology from Harvard University, and MBA from New York University's Leonard N. Stern School of Business.

About Ryvu

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical stage drug discovery and development company developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, immuno-oncology and cancer metabolism targets. RVU120 (SEL120) is a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in Phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. The second clinical program of Ryvu is SEL24(MEN1703), a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group, currently in Phase II clinical studies in acute myeloid leukemia. Other Ryvu programs developed through internal discovery platform are focused on new oncology targets.

The Company was founded in 2007 (until 2019 operating under the name Selvita S.A.) and currently employs over 150 associates, including more than 80 PhDs. Ryvu is headquartered in Krakow, Poland. Ryvu Therapeutics is listed on the main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, and has been a component of sWIG80 index since March 2017. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com

