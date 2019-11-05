Ryvu Therapeutics to Present at BIO-Europe 2019

KRAKOW, Poland, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU) today announced that Pawel Przewiezlikowski, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the following conference in Hamburg, Germany:

Event: BIO-Europe 2019, Nov. 11-13, 2019

Location: Congress Center Hamburg

Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 4:15 p.m. CET

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, immuno-oncology and cancer metabolism targets. SEL120 is a selective CDK8 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. SEL24/MEN1703 is a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group in clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

SOURCE Ryvu Therapeutics S.A.

Related Links

http://www.ryvu.com

