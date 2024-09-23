Ryvu Therapeutics to present ONCO Prime platform at the 6th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit

ONCO Prime is a cutting-edge drug discovery platform identifying novel synthetic lethal targets using patient-derived primary cell cultures. Initial data have identified potentially novel drug targets in KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer (CRC), and the platform has broad applicability across multiple tumor types.

Krzysztof Brzózka, Ryvu's Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President, will present the ONCO Prime platform during the 6th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit on September 25 at 4:45 PM (ET , Boston ).

KRAKOW, Poland, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focusing on novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, will present its ONCO Prime drug discovery platform at the 6th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit, a leading global end-to-end RAS therapies forum, which will take place on September 24-26 in Boston, MA.

ONCO Prime is a cutting-edge drug discovery platform identifying novel synthetic lethal targets using patient-derived primary cell cultures. The platform comprises of new cancer models with the optimal ratio of translational potential and high-throughput feasibility. By using patient-derived cells, the ONCO Prime platform uses patients' medical history combined with histopathological, genomic, and transcriptomic data to enable the correlation of clinical and molecular data. Initial platform screens have identified potentially novel drug targets in KRAS-mutant colorectal cancer (CRC). Additionally, the platform has broad applicability across multiple tumor types, and additional screens in other major tumor areas are ongoing.

Krzysztof Brzózka, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of Ryvu Therapeutics, said:

- "We are proud that, within a short time since its development began in mid-2023, the ONCO Prime platform has already identified novel targets in KRAS-mutant cells – targets overlooked by conventional immortalized CRC cell lines. This achievement highlights the platform's unique capability, and we're excited to discuss its implications with the international RAS-focused community."

ONCO Prime is co-financed by the European Union under the Operational Programme European Funds for Modern Economy 2021-2027. Project title: "ONCO Prime: new possibilities for personalised anti-cancer therapy based on patient-derived primary cell cultures, omics characterisation, and functional assays". Grant Agreement no: FENG.01.01-IP.02-0095/23. This co-financing is being administered through the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP). Ryvu expects to receive PLN 26.3 million (approximately USD 6.6 million) in grant funding over five years to support ONCO Prime.

The 6th Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit is the central hub dedicated to every aspect of RAS discovery and development, from discovery and clinical development to commercialization. It equips 150+ global RAS leaders with the means to create effective RAS therapies for better patient outcomes.

More details: ras-drugdevelopment.com

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical-stage drug discovery and development company focused on novel small-molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Internally discovered pipeline candidates at Ryvu use diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinases, synthetic lethality, and immuno-oncology targets.

Ryvu's most advanced program is RVU120, a selective CDK8/CDK19 kinase inhibitor with the potential to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. RVU120 is currently in Phase II development (i) as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (HR-MDS) – the RIVER-52 study, (ii) in combination with venetoclax for the treatment of patients with r/r AML – the RIVER-81 study, and (iii) as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) – the REMARK study. SEL24 (MEN1703) is a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group that is expected to start a Phase II study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in Q4 2024. RVU305, a potentially best-in-class PRMT5 inhibitor aiming to treat multiple solid tumors, is currently undergoing IND/CTA-enabling studies. Ryvu Therapeutics has signed 11 partnering and licensing deals with global companies, including BioNTech and Exelixis.

The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kraków, Poland. Ryvu is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and is a component of the mWIG40 index. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

