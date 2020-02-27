Ryvu Therapeutics to Present Recent Data From Multiple Oncology Programs at AACR 2020 Annual Meeting

KRAKOW, Poland, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, today announced that data from its multiple oncology programs will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 24 to April 29, 2020, in San Diego, CA.

Data presented will include results from the small-molecule STING agonists, dual A2A/A2B adenosine receptors antagonist program, HPK1 inhibitors and SMARCA2 (BRM) degraders program.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: In vivo and in vitro characterization of RVU330 best-in-class dual A2A/A2B adenosine receptor antagonist

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 2

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM (PST)

Location: Section 46

Poster Board Number: 15

Permanent Abstract Number: 5555

Title: Development of selective small molecule STING agonists suitable for systemic administration

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM (PST)

Location: Poster Section 49

Poster Board Number: 27

Permanent Abstract Number: 4521A

Title: Development and characterization of small molecule HPK1 inhibitors

Session Title: Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 27, 2020 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM (PST)

Location: Poster Section 31

Poster Board Number: 14

Permanent Abstract Number: 1947

Title: Development of novel, selective SMARCA2 (BRM) degraders for treatment of SMARCA4 (BRG1) mutated tumors

Session Category: Molecular and Cellular Biology/Genetics

Session Title: Histone Modifications and Epigenomics

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM (PST)

Location: Poster Section 9

Poster Board Number: 15

Permanent Abstract Number: 3656

Presentations will be held at the San Diego Convention Center, Exhibit Halls A-F, in respective Poster Sections. Additional information is available at on the AACR conference website http://www.aacr.org.

About Ryvu Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, immuno-oncology and cancer metabolism targets. SEL120 is a selective CDK8 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. SEL24/MEN1703 is a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group in clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.

Contacts:

Natalia Baranowska (corporate)

+48-784-069-418

natalia.baranowska@ryvu.com

Julia Balanova (investors)

+1-646-378-2936

jbalanova@troutgroup.com

SOURCE Ryvu Therapeutics

