Ryvu Therapeutics to Present Recent Data From Multiple Oncology Programs at AACR 2020 Annual Meeting
Feb 27, 2020, 06:00 ET
KRAKOW, Poland, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryvu Therapeutics (WSE: RVU), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology, today announced that data from its multiple oncology programs will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 24 to April 29, 2020, in San Diego, CA.
Data presented will include results from the small-molecule STING agonists, dual A2A/A2B adenosine receptors antagonist program, HPK1 inhibitors and SMARCA2 (BRM) degraders program.
Details of the poster presentations are as follows:
Title: In vivo and in vitro characterization of RVU330 best-in-class dual A2A/A2B adenosine receptor antagonist
Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 2
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM (PST)
Location: Section 46
Poster Board Number: 15
Permanent Abstract Number: 5555
Title: Development of selective small molecule STING agonists suitable for systemic administration
Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 1
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM (PST)
Location: Poster Section 49
Poster Board Number: 27
Permanent Abstract Number: 4521A
Title: Development and characterization of small molecule HPK1 inhibitors
Session Title: Small Molecule Therapeutic Agents
Session Date and Time: Monday, April 27, 2020 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM (PST)
Location: Poster Section 31
Poster Board Number: 14
Permanent Abstract Number: 1947
Title: Development of novel, selective SMARCA2 (BRM) degraders for treatment of SMARCA4 (BRG1) mutated tumors
Session Category: Molecular and Cellular Biology/Genetics
Session Title: Histone Modifications and Epigenomics
Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM (PST)
Location: Poster Section 9
Poster Board Number: 15
Permanent Abstract Number: 3656
Presentations will be held at the San Diego Convention Center, Exhibit Halls A-F, in respective Poster Sections. Additional information is available at on the AACR conference website http://www.aacr.org.
About Ryvu Therapeutics
Ryvu Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel small molecule therapies that address emerging targets in oncology. Pipeline candidates make use of diverse therapeutic mechanisms driven by emerging knowledge of cancer biology, including small molecules directed at kinase, synthetic lethality, immuno-oncology and cancer metabolism targets. SEL120 is a selective CDK8 kinase inhibitor with potential for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors currently in clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. SEL24/MEN1703 is a dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor licensed to the Menarini Group in clinical development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. For more information, please see www.ryvu.com.
Contacts:
Natalia Baranowska (corporate)
+48-784-069-418
natalia.baranowska@ryvu.com
Julia Balanova (investors)
+1-646-378-2936
jbalanova@troutgroup.com
SOURCE Ryvu Therapeutics
Share this article