RYZE Claim Solutions Addresses Catastrophe Adjuster Shortage by Hiring and Training Veterans and Former First Responders

RYZE empowers our American heroes to provide a living for themselves and their families while continuing to serve others. Dedicated to RYZE Claim Solutions' clients and their policyholders, RYZE Responders are trained to become elite insurance claims adjusters assisting with daily claims and primarily those occurring from natural disasters.

Lt. General Richard Y Newton, III, USAF, retired said, "Our Veterans have bravely and selflessly served our nation and deserve all the support we can give them when pursuing careers after their military service. RYZE Claim Solutions has gone above and beyond to recruit, train, and employ Veterans, so they can continue to assist others when they need it most."

"Our RYZE Responders have unique skill sets and experiences that make them ideal for rapid deployment after a catastrophe," said RYZE Claim Solutions CEO Tony Grippa. "By engaging Veterans and former First Responders in continued service through field adjusting, we can bring these men and women a new purpose, a community, and an identity that may have been difficult to find when they left their previous careers. We not only trained this first graduating class, but we employed them all. At RYZE, reputations matter, people matter, results matter."

All participants successfully passed the All-lines Adjusters exam as a part of the RYZE Responders Program and have now established a new career path with RYZE Claim Solutions.

"I am so proud and humbled our first RYZE Responders class had a 100% pass rate on the All-lines Adjuster Exam. For many Veterans and former First Responders, the desire to serve and give back to their communities doesn't end when they put away their uniforms or retire. The RYZE Responders Program offers these dedicated individuals the opportunity to transition into a new career while finding new ways to support both their families and communities," said Tracey Mattison, Chief Strategy Officer.

"The RYZE Responders Program came to me at a time when I needed it most. I am now in a better position to provide for my family and generate financial stability, which in turn creates a sense of peace of mind for this single mother of four wonderful children. I am grateful to have been a part of this program and excited about the number of families RYZE will help in the future," said LaKiesha Davis, an Army Veteran and member of RYZE Responders first graduating class.

RYZE Claim Solutions continues to recruit new talent consisting of high-quality Veterans, their families, and former First Responders. For more information on the RYZE Responders program, please visit https://ryzeclaims.com/solutions/ryze-responders/.

About RYZE Claim Solutions

RYZE Claim Solutions is a claims services company with a national footprint providing value-added outsourcing solutions and an unrivaled level of service to those who insure and self-insure the risks of enterprises and the public. At RYZE, Reputations Matter, People Matter, Results Matter. For more information about RYZE, visit www.ryzeclaims.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Meredith Willman

386-795-3975

[email protected]

SOURCE RYZE Claim Solutions

Related Links

www.ryzeclaims.com

