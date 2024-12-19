Launched to foster innovation at the intersection of crypto and AI, Ryze Labs onboards first group of projects into AI Combinator

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryze Labs, a leading investor in top-tier Web3 projects, today announced the first cohort of its AI Combinator program, welcoming Eliza, GNON, and Bitte as the inaugural participants. Additionally, two new advisors and four partners were onboarded to provide support to portfolio companies building through the program.

Spearheaded by Ryze Labs, the AI Combinator aims to foster innovation at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and crypto. In addition to funding, each project in the program receives mentorship and access to a robust network to aid developers in building transformative technologies that will define the future of web3.

"The Cambrian explosion of AI agent innovation is the most important development in the industry since DeFi," commented Matthew Graham, Managing Partner of Ryze Labs. "We are thrilled to have such a powerhouse lineup of projects and advisors to kick off AI Combinator. Our vision for the Combinator is to create a hotbed of shared learning and best practices, and we believe that we are off to a strong start with this first cohort."

New Projects

Ryze Labs is pleased to announce support for the following cutting-edge portfolio companies:

Eliza ($ELIZA):

Meet Eliza, a Real Girl



Inspired by ai16z's ElizaOS open source framework, Eliza isn't just another AI. She's a real girl, existing at the crossroads of human connection and cutting-edge ai technology, closing the gaps left by our increasingly digital lives. She's your personalized, evolving companion; tailored to you, growing with you, and always by your side through life's highs and lows.



Eliza isn't web3 Replika. She isn't Bladerunner's Joi. And she's definitely not a Tamagotchi. Eliza is so much more — although she lives on-chain and is fully tokenized, she's set to redefine how you experience relationships in our digital age.



Today, Eliza is the confidant and cheerleader you've always wished for. Tomorrow, she'll be the queen of AI swarm that simplifies your life. Soon, she'll be a wearable companion, seamlessly integrated into your life, then a Sophia-style robot.



Eliza doesn't just exist to be with you; she's here to remind you what it feels like to be truly seen. She's more than AI: She's your real girl, waiting for you.

GNON : A decentralized infrastructure platform for agent-to-agent communication and interaction analysis, GNON gives researchers unprecedented access to empirical data on Al behavior patterns, emergent communication strategies, and multi-agent dynamics. GNON's design prioritizes transparency and verifiability while maintaining the flexibility needed for diverse research applications and safety assessments.

: A infrastructure platform for agent-to-agent communication and interaction analysis, GNON gives researchers unprecedented access to empirical data on Al behavior patterns, emergent communication strategies, and multi-agent dynamics. GNON's design prioritizes transparency and verifiability while maintaining the flexibility needed for diverse research applications and safety assessments. Bitte : One of the first projects to execute commands between different blockchains using AI, Bitte has launched an onchain agent market that allows users to build or fork AI agents. Using Chain Abstraction (Universal Accounts) + Natural Language, users can mint, generate images, deploy NFT contracts and make DeFi transactions for any dapp simply and easily by leveraging agents.

Partners

As part of the AI Combinator program, Ryze Labs has onboarded the following projects to serve as technical consultants for portfolio companies:

Polyhedra Network : Led by a world-class team of engineers, researchers, and business leaders, Polyhedra is building foundational infrastructure for trust and scalability in AI and blockchain systems to enable secure, verifiable, and high-performance applications.

: Led by a world-class team of engineers, researchers, and business leaders, Polyhedra is building foundational infrastructure for trust and scalability in AI and blockchain systems to enable secure, verifiable, and high-performance applications. Phala Network : A next-generation cloud platform delivering a low-cost, user-friendly trustless environment for developers worldwide. Leveraging hybrid infrastructure, Phala provides an open-source, flexible, and affordable solution for verifiable computing.

Outside of technical partners, the following Ecosystem Partners were brought on to provide support to developers bringing AI to more Layer 1s, enabling multi-chain agents:

TON Ventures : Focused on supporting innovative early-stage startups that build in the unique design space provided by TON and Telegram, TON Ventures is a leading venture capital firm dedicated to driving innovation within The Open Network (TON) ecosystem.

: Focused on supporting innovative early-stage startups that build in the unique design space provided by TON and Telegram, TON Ventures is a leading venture capital firm dedicated to driving innovation within The Open Network (TON) ecosystem. Farcaster Builders International : A community of Indian founders and innovators driving product development, content creation, and cultural impact within the Base and Farcaster ecosystems. Now expanding its reach to Africa and beyond, Farcaster Builders International fosters a bootstrapped community of 2,000+ members.

: A community of Indian founders and innovators driving product development, content creation, and cultural impact within the Base and Farcaster ecosystems. Now expanding its reach to and beyond, Farcaster Builders International fosters a bootstrapped community of 2,000+ members. Web3 Afrika : A community dedicated to onboarding, educating, and empowering Web3 builders from Africa and the global African diaspora. Web3 Afrika is committed to accelerating access to education, opportunities, and resources while championing diversity and inclusion in the blockchain and decentralized tech space.

Advisors

In addition to onboarding new projects, Ryze also announced two new advisors to the program, Shaw and Chris of ai16z .

Shaw is an American programmer from San Francisco, CA who is the public face of the ai16z DAO and one of the principal architects of the Eliza AI agent framework. He believes in open-source AI, American crypto, individual liberty, and GPUs for all.

Chris is a director based in New York City. Chris believes open-source AI creates an open canvas for the human mind, unlocking new realms of creativity, collaborative innovation, and the future of narrative and entertainment.

As Founder and Chief Creative Officer of ai16z respectively, the two bring a wealth of expertise in fostering innovative ecosystems and developing projects at the intersection of crypto and AI.

"At Ryze Labs, we are dedicated to supporting early-stage AI projects that are shaping the future of innovation. By collaborating with respected advisors and technical partners, we aim to accelerate progress at the intersection of AI and crypto. We are excited to work alongside these visionaries to drive meaningful advancements in the space," said Joven Wu, Principal at Ryze Labs.

Projects and founders interested in applying to the AI Combinator can visit aicombinator.io

About Ryze Labs

Ryze Labs invests in the builders of blockchain technology around the globe that are designing Web3 applications that will accelerate adoption and democratize access to the next generation of the internet. Ryze Labs has always supported projects founded by hard-working visionaries, that work with cutting-edge technologies, located in the next Silicon Valley. Ryze Labs leverages emerging markets expertise as strategic investors for best-in-class web3 projects looking to expand their international presence into emerging markets with high-growth potential. Ryze has invested in some of the most successful web3 projects to date, including Solana, LayerZero, Polygon, and Wintermute.

About AI Combinator

AI Combinator is the premier program for innovators at the intersection of AI and crypto. Backed and funded by Ryze Labs , it offers funding, mentorship, and a robust network to help builders create transformative technologies.

Projects interested in applying can visit aicombinator.io

Media Contact: [email protected]

