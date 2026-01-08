RYZE Launches Nationwide at Target, Marking the Brand's First National Retail Launch

Functional, mushroom-powered coffee debuts with exclusive latte SKUs and a full product lineup available in all Target stores and on Target.com.

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RYZE , the fast-growing functional coffee brand known for its clean-label ingredients and signature adaptogenic mushroom blend, today announced its debut at Target, marking the company's first national retail launch. Following significant momentum across direct-to-consumer and Amazon, RYZE is expanding into retail with a curated lineup developed specifically for Target guests. This launch comes at a pivotal moment for the category. The U.S. functional beverage market is already a $50 billion category and is forecast to reach $62 billion by 2027 , as consumers increasingly seek products that deliver both great taste and added benefits for energy, focus, and overall wellness. Entering Target nationwide positions RYZE to meet that demand at scale and bring functional coffee to a broader mainstream audience.

At launch, Target will offer a broad assortment of RYZE products, including three Target-exclusive Coffee Latte flavors: Vanilla Latte, Mocha Latte, and Caramel Latte, alongside core items such as Mushroom Coffee Bags in Dark Roast and Medium Roast and the brand's new Mushroom Coffee Sticks in Dark Roast and Medium Roast, a Target-exclusive format made with RYZE's existing roasts.

Product Assortment at Target stores and on Target.com:

Coffee Lattes : $9.99

Vanilla Latte: Sweet and velvety instant latte made with 1,000 mg SUPER6™ organic mushroom blend per serving, ~50 mg caffeine, 5 sticks per carton

Mocha Latte: Rich and decadent instant latte made with 1,000 mg SUPER6™ organic mushroom blend per serving, ~50 mg caffeine, 5 sticks per carton

Caramel Latte: Smooth and indulgent instant latte made with 1,000 mg SUPER6™ organic mushroom blend per serving, ~50 mg caffeine, 5 sticks per carton

Mushroom Coffee Bag s : $17.99

Medium Roast : Smooth and balanced instant coffee with 2,000 mg SUPER6™ organic mushroom blend per serving, ~50 mg caffeine, 20 servings per bag

: Dark Roast: Rich and robust instant coffee with 2,000 mg SUPER6™ organic mushroom blend per serving, ~90 mg caffeine, 20 servings per bag

Mushroom Coffee Sticks : $9.99

Medium Roast: Smooth and balanced instant coffee with 2,000 mg SUPER6™ organic mushroom blend per serving, ~50 mg caffeine, 6 sticks per carton

Dark Roast: Rich and robust instant coffee with 2,000 mg SUPER6™ organic mushroom blend per serving, ~90 mg caffeine, 6 sticks per carton

RYZE is crafted to help boost energy, support mental clarity, and promote digestive wellness. Each product features RYZE's signature SUPER6™ organic mushroom blend, including Lion's Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Shiitake, and King Trumpet.

"Expanding into Target signals an important milestone for RYZE," said Andrée Werner, cofounder of RYZE. "Consumers are becoming much more intentional about what they drink, looking for options that support energy and wellness without compromising on taste. Target allows us to meet that demand at scale and bring our approach to coffee to an entirely new audience."

"RYZE began as our own search for a cleaner, more sustainable way to feel energized, and it's incredible to see how widely that idea now resonates," said Rashad Hossain, cofounder and CEO of RYZE. "Launching at Target allows us to share that experience with millions more shoppers and reinforces our commitment to leading the shift toward a more functional, better-for-you coffee category."

All RYZE products are vegan, gluten-free, contain organic ingredients, and have zero added sugar, aligning closely with Target's strength in curating modern wellness options for its guests.

For more information, visit RYZEsuperfoods.com or follow @RYZESuperfoods on social media.

About RYZE

RYZE is the leading mushroom coffee brand, reinventing the daily coffee ritual with a cleaner, more functional approach. Its flagship blend pairs carefully sourced coffee with its signature SUPER6™ organic mushroom blend to deliver smooth, natural energy and support for mental clarity, digestion, and immunity — without the spikes or afternoon slumps. Every mushroom in RYZE products is sustainably grown in the USA and rigorously tested for quality and potency. The full lineup is vegan, gluten-free, made with organic ingredients, and contains zero added sugar. Shop RYZE at Target stores nationwide, Target.com, Amazon, and RYZESuperfoods.com, and follow @RYZESuperfoods on Instagram and TikTok .

