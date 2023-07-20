RZ358: A Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) for Treating Hypoglycemia Caused by CHI - Drug Insight Analysis and Forecast to 2032 with Focus on 7 Major Markets

DUBLIN , July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "RZ358 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"This "RZ358 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about RZ358 for Congenital Hyperinsulism (CHI) in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the RZ358 for CHI in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the RZ358 for CHI.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the RZ358 market forecast analysis for CHI in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in CHI.



Drug Summary



RZ358, the lead asset, is a monoclonal antibody (mAb) for treating hypoglycemia caused by CHI. RZ358 acts as a negative allosteric modulator of insulin at its receptor on insulin-dependent target tissues and is uniquely suited as a potential universal treatment for all forms of CHI.

It has been investigated in several clinical trials, including a Phase IIa study in adults and children with CHI. RZ358, with its novel mechanism of action, has truly first-in-class and best-in-class potential. By targeting insulin-dependent target tissues and counteracting the effects of insulin only when elevated, RZ358 represents a universal treatment for CHI that avoids the concern of induced hyperglycemia. The drug was evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for CHI patients. The trial was completed in April 2022.

In-depth RZ358 Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of RZ358 for CHI in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2026 to 2032.



RZ358 Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of RZ358 for CHI covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the RZ358 description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in CHI.

Elaborated details on RZ358 regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the RZ358 research and development activities in CHI across the United States , Europe and Japan .

, and . The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around RZ358.

The report contains forecasted sales of RZ358 for CHI till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for CHI.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for RZ358 in CHI.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for CHI is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence RZ358 dominance.

Other emerging products for CHI are expected to give tough market competition to RZ358 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of RZ358 in CHI.

The in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of RZ358 from 2026 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the RZ358 in CHI.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. RZ358 Overview in CHI

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



4. RZ358 Market Assessment

4.1. Market Outlook of RZ358 in CHI

4.2. 7MM Analysis

4.2.1. Market Size of RZ358 in the 7MM for CHI

4.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

4.3.1. Market Size of RZ358 in the United States for CHI

4.3.2. Market Size of RZ358 in Germany for CHI

4.3.3. Market Size of RZ358 in France for CHI

4.3.4. Market Size of RZ358 in Italy for CHI

4.3.5. Market Size of RZ358 in Spain for CHI

4.3.6. Market Size of RZ358 in the United Kingdom for CHI

4.3.7. Market Size of RZ358 in Japan for CHI



5. SWOT Analysis



6. Analysts' Views



7. Appendix



