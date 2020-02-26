RZA Writes and Scores a New Zen Audio Experience in Partnership with TAZO

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TAZO tea announces the release of a unique, five-part Zen audio experience created in partnership with legendary hip-hop artist and producer, RZA, available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. The collection, titled "Guided Explorations," is composed of new music and teachings from the founder of the Wu-Tang Clan, to help fans tackle an array of creative challenges or obstacles they may face while providing them with inspirational spoken word guidance as a fresh take on achieving Zen. The release of this new series comes in conjunction with Camp TAZO: Zen, where RZA returns to his roots on Staten Island, NY to lead a select group of chosen creators from across the country through a series of inspirational workshops and activities to help harness their creativity and unlock new hidden potential.

To spread the teachings shared at Camp TAZO: Zen, RZA has drawn upon his own wisdom to create an exclusive audio experience. This 5-track collection will guide listeners on their journeys to creative enlightenment, anytime, anywhere. Each Guided Exploration track features original music and new writings from RZA. Guided by his narration, RZA gives listeners a guided action they can take to overcome different creative challenges and ultimately unlock their own creative potential.

"To achieve Zen means reaching an individual awareness level that enables us all to receive the inspiration and positive energy needed to take away from any given situation," said RZA. "By working with TAZO to guide Camp TAZO: Zen and release the Guided Explorations experience, I aim to help people from all walks of life achieve their own Zen, and in turn, de-stagnate and unlock the creative abilities from within."

To extend the reach of the lessons learned at Camp TAZO: Zen, RZA created the spoken word and corresponding music for this new series of tracks, and all are inspired by different creative challenges he has overcome throughout his own multi-faceted career. Each individual track draws upon RZA's wisdom to give listeners a guided action they can take to overcome the challenge and ultimately unlock their own creative potential.

"Kill the Noise" Instructs listeners how to survive and thrive in the face of distraction

"Fan Your Flames" Helps listeners rediscover their early influences to better realize their own creative potential

"Bite or Stop Barking" Guides listeners to see their goal and gives them an actionable way to follow through on it

"If Not You, Who?" Shows listeners how to reach deep into their consciousness to create their strongest, most productive self, and pair that productivity with power poses that spark confidence

"Making Moves" Takes listeners to the outside world through a five-minute walk that permeates awareness through the entire body

"To help anyone, anywhere find the 'Zen' they need, we're excited to continue our partnership with RZA. He has never shied away from exploring bold, new creative directions. Now he's sharing his own learnings to mentor others as they face daily challenges head on," said Laraine Miller, Senior Director, U.S. Tea at Unilever. "RZA embodies the very spirit of TAZO, that challenging the status quo fuels your true passions."

TAZO and RZA invite all fans to stream this series of Guided Explorations on Spotify and Apple Music. Fans can also join the conversation using #CampTAZO on Instagram and follow along for more brand updates on Facebook and Twitter.

About TAZO

Founded in 1994 by Steven Smith, TAZO is a brand with a rich history of pushing taste and blend boundaries in the specialty tea segment. Carefully crafted with the most delicious tea leaves, spices and botanicals, TAZO's portfolio includes hot and iced tea, concentrates, k-cup pods, bottled tea and tea bags. For more information, including where to purchase, please visit TAZO.com.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. In 2018, the company's Sustainable Living Brands grew 69% faster than the rest of the business, compared to 46% in 2017.



Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2018 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/Sustainability Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eighth-consecutive year.



For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

Contact: Aleigha Whitmore / Edelman

212.819.4848

Aleigha.Whitmore@edelman.com

SOURCE TAZO

Related Links

http://www.TAZO.com

