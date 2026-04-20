Rznomics Reports Interim Clinical Data for RZ-001 in Hepatocellular Carcinoma at AACR 2026 Demonstrating Encouraging Efficacy and Favorable Safety Profile

– RECIST-based ORR of 38.5% (confirmed) and 46.2% (unconfirmed)

– mRECIST-based ORR of 61.5% with a complete response (CR) rate of 23%

– No Grade 3 or higher adverse events related to RZ-001 observed

– Highlights clinical potential of RNA trans-splicing ribozyme platform technology

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rznomics announced today that it presented interim clinical data from its ongoing study of RZ-001, an RNA editing-based investigational anticancer therapy, in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) during an oral presentation at the AACR 2026 (American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting), held on April 19, 2026, in San Diego, California.

The presentation was delivered by Professor Yoon-Jun Kim of the Department of Gastroenterology at Seoul National University Hospital.

The study includes patients with HCC who are refractory to or ineligible for transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) and have not received prior systemic therapy.

According to the data presented, combination treatment of RZ-001 with atezolizumab and bevacizumab demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 38.5% (confirmed) and 46.2% (unconfirmed) based on RECIST v1.1 criteria.

Under mRECIST criteria, the ORR reached 61.5%, with a complete response (CR) rate of 23%, suggesting deep tumor responses. Given that mRECIST reflects tumor necrosis, these findings may indicate meaningful therapeutic impact in HCC.

At interim analysis, responses are typically categorized as "confirmed" or "unconfirmed." Confirmed responses are those validated through subsequent assessments, while unconfirmed responses represent initial observations. In this study, patients classified as having "unconfirmed PR" under RECIST criteria had achieved an initial tumor size reduction of at least 30%.

In terms of safety, a total of five Grade 3 or higher adverse events were reported as related to combination agents, including hypertension (2 cases), proteinuria, hyperglycemia, and gastrointestinal bleeding. Notably, no Grade 3 or higher adverse events were attributed to RZ-001.

The company believes these results demonstrate a favorable safety profile for RZ-001, with no treatment-related safety concerns identified to date, along with encouraging signals of antitumor activity in terms of both response depth and overall response rate in combination with standard immunotherapy.

"This oral presentation at AACR represents an important milestone for our lead program RZ-001," said Seong-Wook Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Rznomics. "We are encouraged by the early efficacy and safety signals observed, and we believe these data support the potential of RZ-001 as a novel therapeutic approach for HCC."

He added, "Beyond the RZ-001 program, these findings could further support the clinical applicability of our RNA trans-splicing ribozyme platform technology."

Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)

Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) is the most common type of primary liver cancer, accounting for the vast majority of liver cancer cases worldwide. It originates in the hepatocytes, the main cells of the liver, and is often associated with chronic liver diseases such as cirrhosis or viral hepatitis (B or C). HCC is known for its aggressive nature and high recurrence rates, presenting a significant global health challenge. Because it is often diagnosed at advanced stages, there is a critical unmet medical need for innovative therapies that can provide deeper and more durable responses than current systemic treatments.

Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE)

Transarterial Chemoembolization (TACE) is a minimally invasive, localized procedure frequently used to treat patients with intermediate-stage liver cancer. The procedure involves delivering a concentrated dose of chemotherapy directly to the tumor through the hepatic artery, while simultaneously blocking (embolizing) the blood vessels that supply the tumor with oxygen and nutrients. While TACE can be effective for localized control, patients are considered "TACE refractory" when the tumor continues to progress or recurs despite multiple sessions, at which point systemic therapy is typically required.

RECIST v1.1 (Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors)

RECIST v1.1 is the standardized international guideline used to evaluate how solid tumors respond to treatment based on anatomical changes in tumor size. It primarily focuses on the sum of the longest diameters of target lesions, where a significant reduction in physical dimensions is categorized as a "response." While it remains the gold standard for most oncology trials, it mainly tracks physical shrinkage and may not fully capture the immediate biological impact of therapies that induce cell death without an immediate change in the overall tumor mass.

mRECIST (modified RECIST)

mRECIST is a specialized assessment tool developed specifically for Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) to provide a more accurate evaluation of therapeutic efficacy. Unlike traditional criteria that measure the total size of a tumor, mRECIST focuses on the "viable" or living portion by measuring arterial enhancement—the area with active blood flow as seen on imaging. This is particularly critical in HCC because effective targeted or local treatments often cause internal tumor necrosis (cell death). In such cases, the tumor's overall size may remain the same even though the cancer cells are dead, a successful response that mRECIST is uniquely designed to capture.

About Rznomics Inc.

Rznomics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South Korea focused on developing RNA-based gene therapies. The company's proprietary trans-splicing ribozyme platform enables precise RNA editing and has broad applicability across multiple indications. The company signed a research collaboration and license agreement with global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly in May 2025 for the development of a novel RNA editing therapeutic and listed on the KOSDAQ market in December 2025. (KOSDAQ 476830)

For more information, please visit www.rznomics.com

SOURCE Rznomics