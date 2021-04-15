S-Docs Achieves FedRAMP Moderate and DoD IL-4 Compliance

"S-Docs continues helping government agencies securely automate documentworkflows in Salesforce" Tweet this

S-Docs's native architecture enables it to work seamlessly with Salesforce Government Cloud, and it is currently the leading document workflow solution for government organizations including the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. FedRAMP Moderate Level and DoD IL-4 alignment now qualify S-Docs to expand its product offerings to a wider array of public sector organizations across the United States.

"Since S-Docs is built and hosted on the Salesforce platform, most FedRAMP controls applicable to S-Docs are inherited from the Salesforce platform. Coalfire evaluated S-Docs on 46 additional requirements in control families including system integrity, incident response, and personnel security. We are pleased to report that S-Docs meets all of the requirements defined by the FedRAMP Moderate Level and the Department of Defense CC SRG Impact Level 4," said Nick Peters, Senior Manager of FedRAMP & Assurance Services at Coalfire.

With these new certifications, S-Docs is equipped to continue helping government agencies around the globe securely automate their document creation and e-signature processes. Dan Pejanovic elaborated "Although the controls are designed to assist government agencies, the security implications put us in a great position to continue partnering with organizations in other industries that value data security just as highly, such as healthcare and financial services."

To learn more, please visit www.sdocs.com or contact sales at [email protected] to see a custom demo.

About S-Docs:

S-Docs is the only 100% native document generation and e-signature solution available on the Salesforce AppExchange. S-Docs allows users to securely generate and e-sign business documents like quotes, invoices, and contracts without ever sending customer data outside of Salesforce. Founded in 2010, the application is now the first choice for major enterprise clients globally for their digital document needs. Clients from around the globe have rated S-Docs with hundreds of 5-star reviews, securing a spot in the top 1% of all apps on the Salesforce AppExchange.

The company is privately held with headquarters in New York and offices in Ann Arbor. Learn more at sdocs.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Sdocs.

