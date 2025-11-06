S-DOCS DOCUMENT AUTOMATION SOLUTION BECOMES HUBSPOT APP PARTNER WITH A CERTIFIED INTEGRATION

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, S-Docs announced that it has joined HubSpot's App Partner Program with a certified integration for the HubSpot platform. HubSpot , the customer platform that helps businesses grow better, works hand-in-hand with app partners to help grow their business by extending the product value of their apps and distributing quality integrations through the HubSpot App Marketplace .

S-Docs for HubSpot streamlines document generation and e-Signature workflows by letting you create, customize, and send contracts, agreements, quotes, proposals, invoices and many more documents—directly from your HubSpot CRM. With intuitive template design, secure e-Signature capabilities, and seamless integration into HubSpot records, S-Docs accelerates deal cycles and improves efficiency in business operations .

"Our customers want to achieve great results fast, and we're always looking to provide solutions and tools that will help them do their jobs quickly and streamline operations," said Angela O'Dowd, global VP of partner ecosystem at HubSpot. "S-Docs' offering is a great option for achieving that efficiency, and we're excited that they're a part of the App Partner Program."

HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. Certified integrations demonstrate an investment in product quality and customer experience.

"Becoming an official HubSpot Certified App is a major milestone for our team and a reflection of our deep commitment to the HubSpot ecosystem," said Anand Narasimhan, CTO at S-Docs. "With over two decades of experience in CRM and document automation, S-Docs is reimagining how businesses create, manage, and sign documents—delivering seamless, secure, and fully integrated solutions that help teams move faster and work smarter within HubSpot."

Learn more about the S-Docs for HubSpot integration here .

About S-Docs :

S-Docs is a document operations platform that helps thousands of organizations — from small shops to global enterprises — scale smarter. It enables any business to effortlessly create and sign critical documents through intuitive, secure document automation and e-Signature solutions. S-Docs goes beyond simplifying workflows — it drives process transformation.

