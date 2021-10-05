S-Docs Named Salesforce Document Generation App with Best Estimated ROI by G2 Fall Reports

Most notable are the Easiest Setup and Best Estimated ROI badges, which S-Docs has won for the past 2 and 3 quarters respectively. Calculated based on reviews from G2.com , these badges signify that users favor S-Docs most for its high potential business impact and short time to go-live over contenders in the Salesforce document generation category.

"Since our products are architected 100% natively on the Salesforce platform, they fit more naturally into our customers' existing workflows, significantly shortening time to value," said Dan Pejanovic, CEO of S-Docs.

To further corroborate S-Docs's ease of use, it earned the Fastest Implementation and Most Implementable badges - both of which it has retained for the past 6 quarters.

S-Docs also earned the High Performer, Best Meets Requirements, and Users Most Likely to Recommend badges - a testament to its high customer satisfaction.

"Everything we do is focused on delivering the best possible experience to our customers," Dan Pejanovic stated. "We're proud of the overwhelmingly positive feedback we've received."

S-Docs currently maintains a 5-star rating on G2. To learn more about its Salesforce document generation and e-signature solutions, please visit www.sdocs.com or contact sales at [email protected] to see a custom demo.

About S-Docs:

S-Docs is the only 100% native document generation and e-signature solution available on the Salesforce AppExchange. S-Docs allows users to securely generate and e-sign business documents like quotes, invoices, and contracts without ever sending customer data outside of Salesforce. Founded in 2010, the application is now the first choice for major enterprise clients globally for their digital document needs. Clients from around the globe have rated S-Docs with hundreds of 5-star reviews, securing a spot in the top 1% of all apps on the Salesforce AppExchange.

The company is privately held with headquarters in New York and offices in Ann Arbor. Learn more at sdocs.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Sdocs.

*Use of the term Salesforce are the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

SOURCE S-Docs, Inc.

