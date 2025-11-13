S-E-A's STRIDE Robot Awarded U.S. Patent

Pioneering Safe, Realistic Testing for Vulnerable Road Users

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S-E-A, a leader in forensic engineering and advanced vehicle and customized testing solutions, proudly announces that the firm's cutting-edge robotic platform, STRIDE® (Small Test Robot for Individuals in Dangerous Environments), has been officially granted a U.S. patent. This patent recognizes the unique innovation behind a robotic testing system designed to assist in simulating pedestrian and cyclist movements in a safe, repeatable, and realistic manner.

STRIDE Robotic Platform

STRIDE is a low-profile, overrunable robotic platform tailored to support vulnerable road user (VRU) targets such as pedestrians and bicyclists. Equipped with precise RTK (Real Time Kinematic)-GPS localization, realistic motion including turning in place, and wireless control with an emergency stop, STRIDE delivers reliable, customizable testing for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle validation. Its open-source ROS (Robot Operating System) software stack and Python-based scripting interface enable seamless integration and flexibility for research, education, and expanded applications.

"Achieving this patent marks a milestone for S-E-A and underscores our dedication to advancing vehicle safety and forensic technology innovation," said Jared Henthorn, Vice President at S-E-A. "With STRIDE, we bring unmatched realism, safety, and repeatability to testing scenarios involving vulnerable road users, helping our clients pave the way for safer roads."

The patented STRIDE platform addresses a longstanding challenge in vehicle safety testing: how to safely and accurately recreate the unpredictable behavior of pedestrians and cyclists in real-world scenarios. With key features such as overrun capability, high-speed operation (up to 12.4 mph), flexible control systems, and rugged design for varied terrains and slopes, STRIDE bridges the gap between laboratory precision and real-world dynamics.

S-E-A plans to leverage the patent to enhance its vehicle testing services, especially in the area of Vulnerable Road User (VRU) simulation and autonomous driving systems evaluation. Currently deployed across a range of testing scenarios—from controlled lab courses to complex, dynamic vehicle environments—STRIDE brings both safety and sophistication to critical testing protocols.

About S-E-A:

For nearly six decades, S-E-A has been a trusted partner in forensic engineering, fire investigation, vehicle testing, and expert testimony. With more than 350 professionals in 18 locations nationwide, S-E-A offers deep technical expertise across disciplines including biomechanics, civil, mechanical, electrical, fire, materials, and imaging sciences. www.SEAlimited.com

