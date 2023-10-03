S Hotel Jamaica Crowned #1 in Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

S Hotel Jamaica

03 Oct, 2023, 17:05 ET

Celebrated as the Pinnacle Hotel in the Caribbean and Central America Category

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S Hotel Jamaica has been ranked #1 Hotel in the Caribbean and Central America in the renowned Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers' Choice Awards today.

More than half a million of Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted their responses rating their travel experiences for the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards, the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full results of the awards can be found here.

This accolade amplifies S Hotel's unwavering commitment and dedication to crafting dedication to crafting unparalleled and authentically Jamaican experiences to discerning globetrotters and solidifies S Hotel's prominent position in the hospitality industry.

Anne-Marie Goffe, the General Manager of S Hotel Jamaica, reflected on the honor, stating, "To be recognized as the pinnacle of hospitality in this category is humbling and a tremendous honor. At S Hotel, we stride passionately in our journey to weave in the vibrant tapestry of Jamaican culture into every guest's sojourn and stay with us. Our commitment to providing an authentically Jamaican experience with unparalleled service has been our compass, and this recognition reaffirms our direction."

Since its debut in 2019, S Hotel in Montego Bay, sister to the esteemed Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston, seamlessly blends traditional Jamaican hospitality with innovative offerings in its 120-room, adults-only retreat overlooking Doctor's Cave Beach. The all-inclusive hotel has expanded its room options, introduced new culinary experiences, transformed spaces into treasure troves of life-like sculptures and murals created by talented Jamaican artists, and cultivated a vibrant pool scene complemented by an exclusive Sky Deck, bars, restaurants, a 24-hour café, a spa with therapeutic plunge pools and a gym — all thoughtfully combined to create a modern and effervescent sense of place at S Hotel. Moreover, the recent unveiling of Club S, an entertainment hub inspired by Jamaica's legendary Passa Passa street parties, exemplifies S Hotel's dedication to providing culturally immersive experiences, accommodating events, corporate functions, and live performances.

Standing proudly as one of the two Jamaican hotels bestowed with this honorable recognition in this category of the Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers' Choice Awards, S Hotel continues to transcend unparalleled, traditional hospitality, intertwining Jamaica's cultural narratives with contemporary elegance.

For more information on S Hotel Jamaica, visit shoteljamaica.com.

Media Contact:
Nadeige Martelly, AMPR [email protected]

SOURCE S Hotel Jamaica

