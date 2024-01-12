S Hotel Jamaica Named #1 Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort in 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards

News provided by

S Hotel Jamaica

12 Jan, 2024, 19:30 ET

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamaica received a significant international accolade today as S Hotel in Montego Bay secured the coveted title of Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort in the 2024 USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Continue Reading
S Hotel Jamaica Named #1 Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort in 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards
S Hotel Jamaica Named #1 Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort in 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards

USA Today, a globally recognized newspaper in the United States, is known for its prestigious Readers' Choice Awards, which acknowledges excellence in various categories. This accomplishment adds to S Hotel's impressive track record, having previously attained first place as Best Hotel in the Caribbean and ranked 16th place in the Best Hotels in the World in the Condé Nast 2023 Readers' Choice Awards.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of the entire S Hotel Jamaica team in delivering a world-class, all-inclusive experience that showcases the beauty and culture of Jamaica," says Andres Cope, Hotel Manager at S Hotel, "We extend heartfelt gratitude to our loyal guests, dedicated team members, and unwavering supporters for making this remarkable recognition possible."

Located on the iconic Jimmy Cliff Boulevard in Montego Bay, S Hotel is a living embodiment of Jamaican culture and heritage. The award-winning resort immerses guests in a tapestry of Jamaican history and artistry, featuring sculptures of renowned Jamaican figures, 10-foot-long Jamaican-inspired boots adorned in traditional colors, and a lively passa passa-themed reggae and dancehall nightclub named Club S, providing an authentic Jamaican nightlife experience.

As the only luxury hotel gracing the pristine Doctor's Cave Beach, S Hotel Jamaica welcomes guests aged 16 and over, and offers a diverse selection of culinary delights, wellness amenities, interactive guest experiences, and local excursions. A member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection, S Hotel features three bars, a 24-hour chic café, two pools, spacious suites, and five restaurants offering authentic Jamaican and international cuisine. The resort also houses a subterranean spa with three plunge pools and a sauna, a fully equipped gym, and meticulously designed rooms that seamlessly blend modern sensibilities with the vibrant essence of Jamaica.

The nominees in each award category are meticulously selected by a panel of experts, comprising editors from USA TODAY, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors, and sources from Gannett properties and other media outlets. Voting is conducted digitally on the 10Best.com website.

For more information about S Hotel Jamaica and reservations, please visit shoteljamaica.com.

Media Contact:
Nadeige Martelly
[email protected] 

SOURCE S Hotel Jamaica

Also from this source

S Hotel Jamaica Crowned #1 in Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

S Hotel Jamaica Crowned #1 in Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers' Choice Awards

S Hotel Jamaica has been ranked #1 Hotel in the Caribbean and Central America in the renowned Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Readers' Choice Awards today....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.