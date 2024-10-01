S HOTEL MONTEGO BAY RECOGNIZED BY CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER'S 2024 READERS' CHOICE AWARD: NO. 1 HOTEL IN THE CARIBBEAN & CENTRAL AMERICA

CNT's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards Recognize World's Best Hotels, Cruises, Countries, Cities, Resorts, Trains, Airlines, Airports, Spas, Islands, Luggage, Villas, and Tour Operators

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards with S Hotel Montego Bay (previously known as S Hotel Jamaica) recognized as the #1 hotel in Caribbean & Central America market for 2024 and the #37 Hotel worldwide.

More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States rated travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry's longest running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.

"We are absolutely thrilled to announce that S Hotel Montego Bay has been celebrated as the top hotel in the Caribbean & Central America market by Condé Nast Traveler's annual Readers' Choice Awards for the second consecutive year" exclaimed Mr. Christopher Issa, CEO of S Hotels Jamaica. This incredible achievement is a testament to our team's true Jamaican warmth and unwavering dedication to crafting exceptional guest experiences for our discerning travelers, showcasing the vibrant charm and culture of Montego Bay.

S Hotel Montego Bay, a luxury adult-only, all-inclusive property overlooking the emerald waters of Doctor's Cave Beach, offers guests a unique blend of modern sophistication and authentic Jamaican charm. From its luxurious accommodations to its world-class dining and spa services, S Hotel Montego Bay provides an idyllic retreat for travelers seeking an unforgettable experience.

The 2024 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

About S Hotels Jamaica

S Hotels Jamaica is an upscale hotel brand designed to seamlessly fuse Jamaican soul and culture into an urban sophistication. Simultaneously providing an elevated hospitality experience while embodying the essence of Jamaican culture, the brand's portfolio features two of Jamaica's foremost top boutique hotels – the contemporary S Hotel Montego Bay, and vibrant S Hotel Kingston (formerly Spanish Court Hotel.) Both properties are members of Small Luxury Hotels of the World and excel in shaping unique guest experiences within the island's most sought-after destinations.

S Hotels Jamaica has been recognized in the prestigious TripAdvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards, 2023 and 2024 Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, and USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.

