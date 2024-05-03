S Hotels Jamaica Recognized with Prestigious 2024 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S Hotels Jamaica – a luxury hotel brand designed to seamlessly fuse Jamaican soul and culture into an urban sophistication, formerly known as Crissa Hotels – is proud to announce that its two esteemed properties, S Hotel Jamaica and S Hotel Kingston, have been recognized in the prestigious Tripadvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards.

S Hotel Montego Bay, a luxury adults-only all-inclusive property overlooking the emerald waters of Doctor's Cave Beach, has achieved remarkable success, earning multiple distinctions in Tripadvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards. Among its notable recognitions, S Hotel Montego Bay has been honored as one of Tripadvisor's Best of the Best Hotels, placing in the top 1% worldwide. The property has secured its position as:

#3 in Top 25 All-Inclusive Hotels in the Caribbean

#10 in Top 25 Hotels in the Caribbean

#21 in Top All-Inclusive Hotels in the World

These remarkable rankings underscore S Hotel Montego Bay's dedication to providing unparalleled guest experiences, offering luxurious accommodations, world-class amenities and impeccable service in the heart of Jamaica.

Additionally, S Hotel Kingston (formerly known as Spanish Court Hotel), situated in the vibrant capital city of Jamaica surrounded by lush mountains, has been honored with Tripadvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Award, placing it within the top 10% of hotels worldwide. This recognition speaks volumes about S Hotel Kingston's distinctive blend of luxury, comfort and vibrant energy, resonating with travelers seeking a memorable stay in Kingston.

"We are immensely proud of the achievements of both S Hotel Montego Bay and S Hotel Kingston in Tripadvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards," said Mr. Christopher Issa, CEO of S Hotels Jamaica. "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to creating exceptional guest experiences and showcasing the unique charm of Montego Bay and Kingston. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our guests for their ongoing support and feedback."

S Hotels Jamaica remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of service excellence across both of its properties and looks forward to continuing to delight guests with exceptional hospitality experiences.

For more information about S Hotel Montego Bay and S Hotel Kingston, please visit https://www.crissahotels.com/.

