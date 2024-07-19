S Hotels Jamaica Triumphs at the 2024 World Travel Awards

KINGSTON, Jamaica, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S Hotels Jamaica – a luxury hotel brand designed to seamlessly fuse Jamaican soul and culture into an urban sophistication – is proud to announce that it has garnered top honors within its portfolio of properties, at the prestigious 2024 World Travel Awards. Spanish Court Hotel, recently rebranded as S Hotel Kingston, has been recognized as Jamaica's Leading Business Hotel 2024, and S Hotel Jamaica, recently rebranded as S Hotel Montego Bay, has been named Jamaica's Leading Hotel 2024.

The World Travel Awards are renowned for acknowledging and celebrating excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry. These awards are a testament to the outstanding service, exceptional amenities, and unparalleled guest experiences provided by S Hotels Jamaica.

S Hotel Kingston (formerly known as Spanish Court Hotel), situated in the vibrant capital city of Jamaica surrounded by lush mountains, has been honored as Jamaica's Leading Business Hotel for 2024. With state-of-the-art meeting facilities, high-speed internet access, and a well-equipped business center, S Hotel Kingston has become the preferred choice for travelers seeking both convenience and luxury.

S Hotel Montego Bay, a luxury adults-only all-inclusive property overlooking the emerald waters of Doctor's Cave Beach, has been named Jamaica's Leading Hotel for 2024, solidifying its position as a premier destination for luxury and relaxation. From its luxurious accommodations to its world-class dining and spa services, S Hotel Montego Bay provides an idyllic retreat for travelers seeking an unforgettable experience.

"We are incredibly honored to receive these prestigious accolades from the World Travel Awards," said Mr. Christopher Issa, CEO of S Hotels Jamaica. "Being named Jamaica's Leading Business Hotel and Jamaica's Leading Hotel for 2024 is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. At S Hotels Jamaica, we strive to create exceptional experiences for our guests, whether they are visiting for business or leisure. These awards inspire us to continue raising the bar in hospitality and to showcase the best of Jamaican culture, warmth, and service."

About S Hotels Jamaica

S Hotels Jamaica is an upscale hotel brand designed to seamlessly fuse Jamaican soul and culture into an urban sophistication. Simultaneously providing an elevated hospitality experience while embodying the essence of Jamaican culture, the brand's portfolio features two of Jamaica's foremost top boutique hotels – the contemporary S Hotel Montego Bay, and vibrant S Hotel Kingston (formerly Spanish Court Hotel.) Both properties are members of Small Luxury Hotels of the World and excel in shaping unique guest experiences within the island's most sought-after destinations.

S Hotels Jamaica has been recognized in the prestigious TripAdvisor's 2024 Travelers' Choice Awards, Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, and USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. For more details, please visit www.shotelsjamaica.com.

