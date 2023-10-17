S. KOREAN AUTOMATION INNOVATOR PARTNERS WITH DISHER TO BRING SECOND GEN-AMR TO THE U.S.

News provided by

THIRA ROBOTICS

17 Oct, 2023, 11:56 ET

THIRA ROBOTICS and the U.S. system integrator's collaboration will expand automation use cases to environments previously considered unfit for automation.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRA ROBOTICS—the AMR subsidiary of THiRA-UTECH—signed a MOU with U.S.-based solution engineering innovator and system integrator, DISHER. The agreement begins their joint effort to bring second-generation AMR to facilities with complex conditions that were previously considered unfit for automation. DISHER will travel to S. Korea from October 18-19 for a high-profile event sponsored by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and is invited to establish another MOU with the Korea Association of Robot Industry to facilitate more strategic industry collaboration between the two nations.

THIRA's second-generation AMRs navigate imperfect floors, indoor/outdoor areas, chaotic spaces, elevators, and slopes. "DISHER will implement our customized AMR solutions in U.S. factories, warehouses, and hospitals that did not have a viable AMR option until now," said CEO Peter Kim. The deal is a part of THIRA's ongoing U.S. ecosystem expansion.

"Continuing our long history of innovation, DISHER is committed to training our engineers and expanding advanced automation skills that are in very short supply in the U.S. Our collaboration with THIRA will help us adopt and implement advanced Korean automation technologies in the U.S., positioning DISHER ahead of the learning curve," stated Shawn O'Farrel, Area Lead - Manufacturing Technical Services and Automation at DISHER. 

U.S.-S. Korean collaboration in manufacturing and automation is expanding beyond investments by S. Korean market giants. THIRA and other innovative companies are helping elevate U.S. manufacturing to global competitiveness through new technologies. The S. Korea event will take place at the KINTEX Exhibition Center.

ABOUT THIRA ROBOTICS
Headquartered in S. Korea, THIRA ROBOTICS is an award-winning innovator of AMRs for unmet needs. THIRA's second-generation AMRs operate on damaged floors, slopes, narrow spaces, over spills, and take elevators in high-traffic environments. THIRA partners with global leaders including Doosan, HYUNDAI TRANSYS, and Mando.

ABOUT DISHER
DISHER is a Michigan-based complex product development and engineering design company. DISHER offers cross-functional staffing and consulting services for companies in the U.S. and globally with a focus on engineering, advanced product development, electronics, manufacturing tech, automation, and talent solutions. The team at DISHER is made up of innovative problem solvers who generate custom solutions for clients.

Media contact:
Shannon Lindahl
[email protected] 

SOURCE THIRA ROBOTICS

Also from this source

THIRA ROBOTICS' SECOND-GENERATION AMR CREATES DEMAND IN U.S. MARKET AHEAD OF AUTOMATE EXHIBIT

THIRA ROBOTICS' SECOND-GENERATION AMR CREATES DEMAND IN U.S. MARKET AHEAD OF AUTOMATE EXHIBIT

THIRA ROBOTICS - an S. Korean autonomous mobile robots developer and a subsidiary of THiRA UTech announced their upcoming AUTOMATE exhibition with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.