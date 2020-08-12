S-Network Appointed as Calculation Agent by Syntax LLC for Syntax Stratified LargeCap ESG Index

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S-Network Global Indexes, an Alerian company and publisher of proprietary and custom indexes, announced today that it has been appointed as the calculation agent for the Syntax Stratified LargeCap ESG Index (index symbol: SYESG) by Syntax, LLC.

The Syntax Stratified LargeCap ESG Index seeks to provide broad coverage of large-cap U.S companies while tilting exposure towards the companies that outperform their peers on material ESG metrics. The Index applies Syntax's innovative Stratified Weight methodology and patented Functional Information System (FIS) technology to control for business risk and identify material ESG metrics.

"We are pleased to begin working with S-Network to calculate and publish the Syntax Stratified LargeCap ESG Index and look forward to extending the Syntax ESG index family with S-Network," said Jonathan Chandler, Senior Vice President at Syntax LLC.

"We are excited to support Syntax as a calculating agent for the Syntax Stratified LargeCap ESG Index and look forward to helping them provide the global investment community with access to a truly innovative ESG index strategy," said Patrick Shaddow, Head of Index Operations at S-Network.

S-Network will perform routine daily index calculations and index maintenance, such as quarterly rebalancing, and corporate actions. The index is calculated in price, total return and net total return.

About Syntax, LLC

Syntax, LLC is an index provider and financial analytics company based in New York. Syntax's mission is to build innovative, transparent financial products and technologies that meet the investment objectives of a broad range of clients. Syntax offers a suite of Stratified Benchmark Indices that reweight the most widely-used benchmarks, including the S&P 500, S&P 400, and MSCI EAFE using the Stratified Weight methodology. Syntax also provides Stratified Sector Indices, Stratified Thematic Indices, custom index solutions, Affinity™ portfolio analysis and data suite, and responsible investing analytics. https://www.syntaxindices.com

About S-Network Global Indexes

S-Network Global Indexes is an Alerian company. Alerian is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Through indexing, benchmarking and calculation services, Alerian serves the global investment community. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian's comprehensive family of indexes includes the leading energy, thematic and smart-beta indexes, such as the first real-time MLP index – The Alerian MLP Index, S-Network Closed-End Fund Index Series, S-Network Global Benchmark Family, S-Network Dividend and Income Indexes and S-Network Renewable and Natural Resources Indexes. Today, Alerian has over $23 billion in total assets tracking its indexes and has over 200 customers world-wide. https://www.alerian.com

