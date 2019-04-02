S-Network Benchmark Indexes Now Available on FactSet

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S-Network Global Indexes today announced that the S-Network US Equity Benchmark Index Series (w/REITS) is now available within FactSet's suite of analytics solutions.

The S-Network benchmark series is a full suite of indexes that provide historical daily performance starting in 1999. All data used to compile the indexes has been carefully scrubbed and rules have been applied meticulously since 1999 to define precise data sets.

The US Benchmark Series embraces over 3500 stocks domiciled and traded in the US and includes the following core indexes:

S-Network US Equity Large Cap 500 Index (S-Net 500)

S-Network US Equity 3000 Index (S-Net 3000)

S-Network US Equity Large/Mid-Cap 1000 Index (S-Net 1000)

S-Network US Equity Small Cap 2000 (S-Net 2000)

Growth and value indexes based on the S-Net 1000 and S-Net 2000 will be integrated into FactSet in the near future.

"We are proud to enter into this arrangement with FactSet, which has integrated the S-Net benchmarks into its state-of-art analytics suite," says Joseph LaCorte, CEO of S-Network.

"We set out to provide a low-cost alternative to the major benchmarks," says Patrick Shaddow, S-Network's Head of Index Operations. "S-Network's benchmarks employ consistent and transparent methodologies and maintain high correlations to the recognized benchmarks."

The S-Network benchmarks are fully transparent and entirely rules based, thereby enhancing their functionality in analytic processes.

Extensive information about the full S-Network Benchmark Series, which includes a comprehensive suite of international and emerging markets benchmarks, as well as US REITS and MLPs, is available at www.snetbenchmarkindexes.com. Daily index values starting in 1999 may be downloaded for any of the 200 indexes in the family free of charge on the site.

About S-Network Global Indexes



S-Network Global Indexes, Inc. is a publisher and developer of proprietary and custom indexes. S-Network began publishing indexes in 2006 and currently publishes over 300 indexes, which serve as the underlying portfolios for financial products with approximately USD 7 billion in assets under management. S-Network indexes, which are supported by a state-of-the-art technology platform, are known for their transparency and efficiency.

Media Contact:

Sarah Grieco

732.865.4653

211929@email4pr.com

SOURCE S-Network Global Indexes