S-Network Expands Direct Index Lineup with SMArtX

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S-Network Global Indexes, Inc. is pleased to announce a second round of indexes available for direct investment on SMArtX Advisory Solutions' Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP).

Included in this offering are the following indexes:

S-Network International Dividend Yield ADR Index

S-Network Deep Value Index

S-Network Option Income Closed End Fund Index

S-Network High Yield Fixed Income Closed End Fund Index

S-Network Bank Loan/Short Duration Closed End Fund Index and

S-Network Investment Grade Fixed Income Closed End Fund Index

In addition, thematic indexes being offered include the S-Network Natural Resources Liquid Index, which encompasses the largest and most liquid US-traded companies engaged in natural resource industries as well as the S-Network Tech Takeover Targets Index, which isolates small-cap technology stocks that may be attractive takeover targets.

S-Network and SMArtX began their partnership on February 15, 2018 to provide Registered Investment Advisors with a variety of low cost, smart beta and thematic indexes for direct investment. The newest additions provide exposure across a range of investment opportunities that offer yield, international exposure and important themes.

One of the initial indexes offered, the S-Net US Equity Large Cap 500 Index, is available free of charge exclusively on SMArtX.

About S-Network Global Indexes

S-Network Global Indexes, Inc. is a publisher and developer of proprietary and custom indexes. Founded in 2006, S-Network publishes over 300 indexes, which serve as the underlying portfolios for financial products with over USD 8.5 billion in assets under management. S-Network is dedicated to developing indexes that define, isolate and measure the performance of discrete segments of the new global economy on a rules-based, transparent basis. For more information, visit http://snetglobalindexes.com/.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also uses its proprietary trading and managed accounts technology to power SMArtX, SS&C Advent's integrated unified managed account solution. For more information, visit http://www.smartx.us.

Media Contact:

Sarah Grieco

Marketing Coordinator

S-Network Global Indexes, Inc.

194637@email4pr.com

732-865-4653

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/s-network-expands-direct-index-lineup-with-smartx-300644335.html

SOURCE S-Network Global Indexes, Inc.

Related Links

http://snetglobalindexes.com/

