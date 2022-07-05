SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S. Robert Williams is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Attorney for his excellence in the Legal profession and in acknowledgment of his work in private practice as a personal injury lawyer.

A seasoned attorney with over 40 years of expertise, Robert Williams specializes in civil litigation involving matters related to personal injury. During his distinguished career, Mr. Williams has gained multi-million dollar verdicts for his clients who have sought damages due to injuries, property damage, or the wrongful death of a loved one due to recklessness or negligence.

In pursuit of higher education, Mr. Williams obtained a Bachelor of Arts from Lehigh University in 1976. He continued his education at Syracuse University, earning his J.D. Degree in 1979.

Mr. Williams holds membership with the New York Bar Association and the American Board of Trial Advocates, among his professional affiliations. He additionally has a Distinguished AV Rating with Martindale-Hubbell.

Mr. Williams prides himself on always putting the needs of his clients first, which, he says, is the secret to success in the legal profession. His future aspiration is to write a book aimed at inspiring young lawyers seeking careers in the field of personal injury law.

