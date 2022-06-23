Chicago Poppy Seed Bun Maker and Vienna Beef Hot Dogs Trademarked Piece Treaty of 2005 was First and Only Bun and Hot Dog Maker to Broker Packaging Partnership

CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frankly speaking, facts matter. In a statement directed at ketchup manufacturer Heinz and Wonder Bread's recent incorrect claims to have brokered the first deal between bun and hot dog makers, S. Rosen's Buns politely applauds the rest of the industry for finally catching up, but clarifies their trademarked "Piece Treaty of 2005, Every Bun Has its Dog," event scooped them, by 17 years. S. Rosen's and Vienna Beef Hot Dogs came together in 2005 to right the age-old packaging mismatch with 8-count packs for each.