S. Rosen's to Heinz: We Solved the Hot Dog and Bun Mismatch in 2005

"It was a proud moment for us both in 2005, when makers of S. Rosen's buns and Vienna Beef hot dogs came together for the greater good of hot dog lovers in Chicagoland and everywhere and righted the packaging mismatch with 8-counts for each," said S. Rosen's company president, Mark Marcucci.

Vienna Beef president Timothy O'Brien added, "We respect our ketchup makers in Canada who started this petition but want to clarify we already solved this issue. We love ketchup and believe this popular condiment has its place, on french fries and tater tots, just not on a Chicago Style hot dog. If anyone is interested in learning more, visit our website, https://www.viennabeef.com/shop-now/."

For the official Chicago-style hot dog recipe using 8-count packs of Vienna Beef hot dogs and S. Rosen's poppyseed buns, visit https://www.srosens.com/recipes/chicago-style-hot-dog-how-to/.

SOURCE S. Rosen's

